Former UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who has faced both Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, has shared his insights on the fight

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, a seasoned fighter who has faced both Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, has shared his insights into the highly anticipated BMF title fight set for UFC 300, reported by MMA News.

Scheduled for the co-main event on April 17th in Las Vegas, Gaethje and Holloway, both former adversaries of Poirier, are gearing up for a clash that promises fireworks. Gaethje claimed the then-vacant BMF title by delivering a knockout head kick to Poirier at UFC 291 last year.

Holloway, making a return to lightweight, seeks redemption after a previous loss to Poirier in his UFC lightweight debut at UFC 236. The former featherweight titleholder enters the bout on the back of consecutive victories over The Korean Zombie and Arnold Allen, demonstrating his hunger for a fresh challenge against Gaethje.

While some skeptics question Holloway's move back to lightweight, Poirier sees it as a calculated risk worth taking. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier expressed his support for Holloway, stating, “I think I'd put money on Max. Max is a big guy. He and Gaethje probably walk around at the same weight… His timing, range, durability. It's a coin toss, but if I was betting, I would bet Max.”

Holloway, not ruling out a return to featherweight, eyes potential future opportunities in the division. Despite three previous losses to featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, a title shot could be in the cards if Ilia Topuria secures the belt at UFC 298.

Justin Gaethje, a seasoned lightweight veteran, presents a formidable challenge to Holloway, having defeated notable contenders such as Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier. As fight fans eagerly await the outcome of this high-stakes showdown, Poirier emphasizes not underestimating Holloway's chances in the pursuit of BMF gold. The UFC 300 clash promises to be a thrilling chapter in the careers of these two elite fighters, and Poirier believes it's a spectacle fans shouldn't overlook.