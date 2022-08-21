What a way to finish off an amazing night of fights! The main event match at UFC 278 saw Kamaru Usman take on Leon Edwards. Early on in the match, it felt like Usman was taking control of the fight. However, at the last minute of the fight, something in Edwards just snapped. (via CP Betting, LakeShowYo)

LEON EDWARDS WITH AN AMAZING COMEBACK KO OVER KAMARU USMAN🏆pic.twitter.com/uCMedT4Yc9 — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) August 21, 2022

LEON EDWARDS KO’s USMAN IN THE FINAL MINUTE 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/GSUq4laVRC — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 21, 2022

Edwards hit Usman with a deadly kick to the head during the final minute of the final round. The kick sent Usman crumpling down to the floor, and the referee immediately called off the fight. With that, Leon Edwards is now the new undisputed UFC Welterweight champion.

The finish to the match came as a massive surprise to everyone watching the UFC match. For the most part, it seemed like Usman was the clear frontrunner in the match. That was apparent in the third round, when Usman dominated Edwards for the entire round. It seemed inevitable that we would head to a decision finish.

With the win, Leon Edwards has avenged his first defeat against Kamaru Usman back in 2015. The Nigerian fighter went on an absolute tear in the UFC’s welterweight division, defeating multiple stars in the process. Now, though, it seems like Usman let his guard down against an opponent he thought he has already beaten.

We will see who will next challenge Edwards for the rights to hold the UFC Welterweight belt. For now, though, the British fighter will cherish his sweet revenge against one of the best fighters in the business.