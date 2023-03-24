UFC San Antonio: Vera vs. Sandhagen is officially set as the fighters took to the scale Friday morning to weigh in for their upcoming bouts. The Main Event will feature an electric fight between two of the Bantamweight Division’s most dangerous finishers, Marlon “Chito” Vera and Cory Sandhagen. The Co-Main Event is set to feature women’s MMA legend Holly Holm squaring off against Yana Santos of Russia. This card is filled top-to-bottom with intriguing matchups and close fights stylistically. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC San Antonio predictions and picks.

Your #UFCSanAntonio Main Event is official ✅@ChitoVeraUFC and @CorySandhagen are the first two to the scale ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/bW0VOp6h4j — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2023

Recap

The fighters weighed in at 9:00 a.m. local time in San Antonio, Texas, for their respective bouts on March 25. The two Bantamweights headlining the event stepped to the scale first as Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera made weight for the featured fight of the night. Both men looked good on the scales and seemed to retain much of their muscle mass. They should both be healthy and full coming into this fight.

Holly Holm also looked good during her weigh-in, but it’s apparent that the weight cuts have become harder for her as she ages. She’ll hope that she can retain her power as it’s often the last thing to waver in a fighter. Her dance partner, Yana Santos, looked tremendous on the scales and will be looking good in the cage come fight time. It will be interesting to see how these two match up in the clinch situations.

Trevin Giles was able to easily make weight in his continued drop down to Welterweight. Nate Landwehr looked shredded ahead of his bout. Alex Perez looked very drained on the scales, so pay attention to how he fills up before stepping into the cage. Vinicius Salvador also looked very sucked-out and was elated to see himself make weight by a hair. With 13 fights originally scheduled, UFC will move forward with 11 bouts as two were canceled. Keep reading to see the full weigh-in results.

UFC San Antonio Weigh-In Results

Main Card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. (135.5) Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm (135.5) vs. (135) Yana Santos

Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. (146) Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee (126) vs. (125.5) Maycee Barber

Alex Perez (126) vs. (125.5) Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. (186) Albert Duraev

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. (146) Tucker Lutz

Lucas Alexander (146) vs. (146) Steven Peterson

Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. (171) Preston Parsons

CJ Vergara (126) vs. (126) Daniel da Silva

Vinicius Salvador (126) vs. (124.5) Victor Altamirano

Canceled Fights

Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden (Torres did not weigh in due to a medical issue)

Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal (Vidal medical issue)