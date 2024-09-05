USC football will play Utah State on Saturday morning. However, the Trojans could be without linebacker Mason Cobb, as Lincoln Riley recently provided an important injury update, via Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

“USC linebacker Mason Cobb is ‘questionable' for Saturday’s matchup with Utah State, Lincoln Riley said. Cobb wasn’t present at practice on Wednesday. Riley said if Cobb is unable to go, other younger LB's would get a chance. Eric Gentry would start alongside Mascarenas-Arnold,” Kartje wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

USC is 1-0 and could use Cobb against Utah State without question. For now, all the Trojans can do is monitor his status on Thursday and Friday before making a final decision.

The recent USC-LSU football clash saw the Trojans emerge victorious, winning by a final score of 27-20. It was a frustrating defeat for LSU. USC, though, overcame an immense challenge with the win. They cannot afford to take Utah State for granted in Week 2, however, especially if Cobb is unable to play.

Mason Cobb's impact on USC football

Cobb is currently in his second season with USC after beginning his college football career at Oklahoma State. He finished the 2023 campaign, his first season at USC, with 77 total tackles and 44 solo tackles. He started the 2024 season strong as well, recording seven total tackles, two solo tackles and an interception.

Can USC still defeat Utah State without Cobb? Yes, but they will need the younger linebackers to step up. Lincoln Riley is ready to turn to the younger linebackers if necessary. The Trojans will be fully prepared for either scenario.

The USC-Utah State Week 2 football game is scheduled for 11 PM EST in what projects to be an exciting affair. Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Mason Cobb as they are made available.