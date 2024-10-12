USC's pivotal Week 7 matchup against Penn State may be even more difficult than they prepared for.

After receiving the unfortunate news that linebacker Eric Gentry would not return for the game and possibly sit out the rest of the season, the Trojans suffered another injury setback regarding cornerback Jacobe Covington. The senior is listed as a game-time decision with his official ruling set to be made after pre-game warmups, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The loss of both players would be devastating to USC's defense, which has been impressive when at full strength. Through the first four games, Gentry led the team in tackles with 30 but has not played since their last win over Wisconsin on Sept. 28.

Covington has been equally as impactful as Gentry through five games, forming a stout cornerback tandem with senior Jaylin Smith. Entering Week 7, Covington leads USC's secondary with two pass breakups.

In Gentry's absence, USC has leaned on their veteran linebacking duo of Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. UCLA transfer John Humphrey and senior DeCarlos Nicholson figure to step up if Covington is officially ruled out.

USC looks to rebound from discouraging loss to Minnesota

Whether they will play with Covington or not, USC will be in dire need of a win after losing two of their last three games. The Trojan's Week 6 upset loss to Minnesota was the most crucial as it pushed them out of the rankings in every poll.

USC will enter their second Big 10 home game as slight underdogs but are 1-0 in the Memorial Coliseum in 2024. When at home, the Trojans have picked up lopsided victories over Utah State and Wisconsin with their two losses to Michigan and Minnesota coming on the road.

However, despite their success at home, the No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions will be the highest-ranked opponent USC will face through their first six games. USC enters the contest with a 1-1 record against ranked opponents, including a win over LSU in their season opener as an underdog.