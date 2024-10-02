ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

USC will head to the Midwest to battle Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. We're in the North Star State, sharing our college football odds series and making a USC-Minnesota prediction and pick.

USC defeated Wisconsin 38-21 last weekend, showing a fantastic ability to rally from behind. Initially, the Trojans trailed 21-10 at halftime, but a 28-0 second-half run pulled them through and enabled them to win.

Miller Moss overcame a serious injury and went 30 for 45 for 308 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. Ultimately, he was the hero of this game, putting the Trojans on his back. Woody Marks rushed 19 times for 63 yards. Likewise, Quinten Joyner ran six times for 49 yards. Ja'kobi Lane had 10 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Zachariah Branch had four catches for 44 yards.

The Trojans finished with 29 first downs, 11 for 17 on third-down conversions, and 2 for 2 on fourth downs. USC finished with 469 total yards. However, they also committed three turnovers, allowed one sack, and forced two takedowns.

Minnesota lost 27-24 to 12th-ranked Michigan. Ultimately, they trailed 21-3 at halftime. The Gophers attempted to rally but fell short in their effort.

Max Brosner went 27 for 40 for 258 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception while taking five sacks. Meanwhile, Darius Taylor rushed 13 times for 36 yards while averaging 2.8 yards per carry. Elijah Spencer had six receptions for 67 yards. Daniel Jackson also had seven catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-Minnesota Odds

USC: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -310

Minnesota: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch USC vs. Minnesota

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Trojans have looked good over the last few weeks. Now, the goal is to sustain the momentum and keep riding it as they attempt to secure a Bowl spot and maybe make the College Football Playoffs.

Moss is remarkable. Now, he hopes to keep going strong. Moss has passed for 1,198 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. Ultimately, his comeback helped propel the Trojans and gave them more confidence in him. Marks has been efficient as the top running back. So far, he has rushed 61 times for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Joyner has also been good. Substantially, he has tallied 23 rushes for 168 yards and two scores. Lane has been amazing, with 19 catches for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Branch has 18 catches for 217 yards but is still searching for his first score.

The defense has produced some mixed results. Significantly, Eric Gentry has tallied 18 solo tackles and two sacks. Linebacker Mason Cobb has been explosive on defense, with five solo tackles and two interceptions. Likewise, Kamari Ramsey has been effective, with 11 solo tackles and one sack. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has been solid, with six solo tackles and one interception.

USC will cover the spread if Moss continues to play incredibly well. Then, the Trojans need its playmakers to continue to play at a high level and generate pressure.

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Gophers are the underdogs here. Yet, they have played well, competing with tough teams like Michigan. They have the talent to compete with the Trojans, but they also have inconsistencies in offense.

Brosner has passed for 1,094 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Ultimately, he must find a way to avoid turning the football over. Taylor has been a great running back. So far, he has rushed 48 times for 258 yards and five touchdowns. Marcus Major did not do well last weekend. Regardless, he comes into this showdown with 42 rushes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson leads the receiving core with 28 catches for 326 yards and one touchdown. Spencer has also tallied 18 receptions for 220 yards and one score.

The defense has had its moments. Yet, four players stand out. Jack Henderson has been stout, with seven solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Likewise, Jah Joyner has tallied 10 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Cody Lindenberg has been awesome all over the field, with 17 solo tackles and one sack. Also, Danny Striggow has tallied 13 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Minnesota will cover the spread if Brosner and the offense can avoid turning the football over. Then, the defense must contain an amazing quarterback.

Final USC-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

USC is 3-1 against the spread, while Minnesota is also 3-1. Moreover, the Trojans are o-1 against the spread on the road, while Minnesota is 2-1-1 at home. If the spread was tighter, I would give this game to USC to potentially cover the spread. However, 8.5 points (as it currently is) is way too much for USC to handle on the road. While the Trojans look good right now, it is tough to see them going into Minnesota and destroying them. The Gophers cover.

Final USC-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Minnesota +8.5 (-112)