This Halloween, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters brought both charm and creativity to the season, capturing fans’ hearts with their themed costumes. Following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win, Vanessa celebrated the team’s victory and then shifted her focus to a family-centered Halloween celebration. The Bryant family’s costumes not only drew inspiration from the beloved Disney classic Snow White but also from the quirky and supernatural world of Beetlejuice, showcasing their playful side and close bond, per SI.

Vanessa, who has dedicated herself to honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy since his passing in 2020, shared her family’s Halloween spirit on social media, where fans were delighted by the costumes. Vanessa and her daughters each dressed up in unique looks, perfectly blending iconic movie characters with a modern twist. The three youngest Bryants—Natalia, Bianka, and Capri—were all dressed as characters from Snow White, with Natalia as Snow White herself, while Vanessa transformed into the glamorous yet eerie Evil Queen.

But the Halloween magic didn’t end there. Vanessa later changed from her Disney villain look to pay homage to Beetlejuice, dressing up as the bold character Monica. The Bryant family costumes not only brought smiles to fans but also underscored their resilience and the joy they continue to find in life’s special moments.

Vanessa Honors Kobe’s Legacy While Embracing New Memories

Since Kobe and Gianna’s tragic loss, Vanessa Bryant has become a beacon of strength and devotion, balancing the role of mother and keeper of her family’s legacy with grace. As Halloween arrived, she once again inspired others by celebrating life, family traditions, and making new memories with her daughters. In a year that saw the Dodgers’ historic World Series win—significantly won in 2024, symbolizing Kobe’s two jersey numbers with the Lakers—Vanessa used the occasion to honor Kobe’s memory and simultaneously uplift her daughters with joy and lighthearted fun.

The Bryant family costumes served as a reminder of the love and laughter that persist even in the face of great loss. From adorable Snow White characters to Vanessa’s impressive Beetlejuice look, fans enjoyed seeing the family embrace the holiday spirit together. Halloween, a time for creativity and joy, held deeper meaning for the Bryants, underscoring how moments spent together create lasting memories. For Vanessa, it’s not just about remembering Kobe’s impact but celebrating family bonds that strengthen with each passing year.