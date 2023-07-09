The San Antonio Spurs will face the Portland Trail Blazers in a summer league game. We are here to share our NBA odds series and make a Victor Wembanyama, Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Spurs (1-0) will face the Blazers (0-1) in the second game of the summer league. However, the bigger story in this showdown is the emergence of Wembanyama and how well will he perform in this game.

The Spurs defeated the Charlotte Hornets in the summer league opener. Significantly, Julian Champagnie led the Spurs with 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Malaki Branham added 17 points, while Blake Wesley had 13. Meanwhile, Wembanyama scored just nine points while shooting 2 for 13 but pulled down eight rebounds. Dominick Barlow chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

The Blazers lost 100-99 to the Houston Rockets. Ultimately, Shaedon Sharpe led the way with 21 points. Third-pick Scoot Henderson had 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists in his NBA debut. Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Wembanyama did not exactly thrill in his first summer league game. However, there are signs of hope based on how other legends did in their first games. LeBron James had 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in his first summer league game. Ultimately, we all know how that turned out. Kobe Bryant had five turnovers and four traveling in his first summer league game. Additionally, while he did have 27 points, he also shot 4 for 10 and made most of those points from the free-throw line. Michael Jordan did not show how amazing he could be until the 1986 summer league, which was two years after the Chicago Bulls drafted him when he averaged 22.7 points per game.

Wembanyama still has time to make his mark. Therefore, it is too early to write him off.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Spurs-Trail Blazers Odds:

San Antonio Spurs: -2.5 (-114)

Portland Trail Blazers: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 183.5 (-110)

Under: 183.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Rockets

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: Sling TV

Time: 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific Time

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs have several things they would like to see today. First, they would like to see more cohesion among the players. But the play of Wembanyama is more essential. Moreover, the Spurs would like to see him take more shots, find his flow, and become more comfortable. Wembanyama should slowly learn the NBA pace and understand how things work in the association.

Wembanyama must make strides in every game he plays to build confidence. Additionally, he must avoid getting dunked on. Wembanyama must display that he is ready for NBA action. Thus, he has to adjust to anything that happens on the court. The 7-foot-3 1/2 giant must gain a feel for the NBA rim. Likewise, the 19-year-old must also prove he has learned from his debut.

The Spurs will cover the spread because Wembanyama will emerge and improve upon the results of his first NBA action. Then, we will get a taste of how good this young man can really be.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Everyone is talking about Wembanyama. However, the Blazers also have someone that was a top pick. Henderson was the third pick in the NBA draft. Moreover, the Blazers, and many fans, expect him to replace Damian Lillard, who is almost certainly about to find a new team.

But Henderson had a mixed debut also. Unfortunately, he exited the game with a shoulder injury. It might have been a decision to keep him out due to a precaution. Ultimately, the Blazers liked what they got out of his debut. Henderson showed an ability to build speed on the way to the basket for easy layups. Additionally, he also found open teammates. Henderson also generated an ability to grab open jumpers. Likewise, he established a great defensive prescience. Henderson looked very comfortable on the court.

Henderson will miss today's game as he recovers from his shoulder injury. Thus, the Blazers will need some production from the other youngsters, including Walker. It should be a challenge.

The Blazers will cover the spread if Walker can produce some points. Likewise, they must stop Wembanyama and the other young guns.

Final Victor Wembanyama, Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Spurs will look better today, and Wembanyama will do much better. Therefore, expect the Spurs to excel in this one, with Wembanyama delivering on his promise.

Final Victor Wembanyama, Spurs-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs: -2.5 (-114)