The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Vikings-Bengals prediction, and pick while previewing a battle of two playoff hopefuls.

The Vikings defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0 in one of the most lifeless games of the NFL season. Somehow, it was scoreless through three and a half quarters. The Vikings finally broke through with a field goal with two minutes left in the game. Significantly, Joshua Dobbs went 10 for 23 with 63 yards passing and took five sacks before Minnesota benched him for Nick Mullens. Alexander Mattison rushed 10 times for 66 yards. Likewise, T.J. Hockenson had five receptions for 53 yards. Justin Jefferson had two catches for 27 yards before leaving with a chest injury. Meanwhile, Jordan Addison had two catches for 27 yards.

The Bengals defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-14 in Week 14. Initially, it was 14-14 at halftime. But the Bengals pounced in the second half and ran away with it. Ultimately, Jake Browning did well, going 18 for 24 with 275 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Joe Mixon rushed 21 times for 79 yards and one score. Likewise, Chase Brown had three receptions for 80 yards. Tee Higgins had two receptions for 72 yards. Overall, the Bengals went 3 for 11 on third-down conversions. The offense committed one turnover. Conversely, the defense forced two takeaways. The offensive line thrived, not allowing a sack.

The series is tied 7-7. Recently. the Bengals defeated the Vikings 27-24 in overtime on September 12, 2021. The Bengals are 4-1 in the last five home games against the Vikings.

Here are the Vikings-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Bengals Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-104)

Cincinnati Bengals: -3 (-118)

Over: 40 (-110)

Under: 40 (-110)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings are a disaster on offense. After losing Kirk Cousins for the season, they traded for Dobbs. It looked good for a while. Then, he imploded against the Chicago Bears. He got worse against the Raiders, and the Vikings had to bench him.

The Vikings will start Mullens at quarterback this weekend. Significantly, he has starting experience as he was the starter for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury. Mullens does not have a strong arm. Yet, he can move the offense if the line gives him time. Mattison has struggled all season, rushing 168 times for 660 yards, and still has not scored a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hockenson has played through pain and has 85 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns. Addison has 56 receptions for 713 yards and seven scores.

The good news is that Justin Jefferson is back for this game. Jettas has 38 receptions for 598 yards on the season. He's reached the endzone three times in just six games on the season.

The defense has kept the Vikings competitive. Amazingly, Danielle Hunter continues to have a productive and exceptional season, racking 43 solo tackles and 13.5 sacks. D.J. Wonnum has thrived, registering 26 solo tackles and seven sacks. Likewise, Harrison Phillips has tallied 37 solo tackles and three sacks. Harrison Smith has 47 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can find any offense. Then, their defense will need to play with the cards they are dealt and stop a solid offense.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the season. Yet, things are not as bleak as they could be. Browning has played well and has kept the Bengals competing at every level and looks to deliver another win.

Browning has 924 yards passing through five games with five touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 13 times for 77 yards and two scores. Now, he looks to overcome a tough defense at home. Mixon has rushed 201 times for 768 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase has caught 89 passes for 1092 yards and seven touchdowns. Tyler Boyd has caught 57 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson is the heartbeat of this defense, with 23 solo tackles and 13.5 sacks. Likewise, Sam Hubbard continues to produce, with 30 solo tackles and five sacks. B.J. Hill is solid, with 18 solo tackles. four sacks and one interception.

The Bengals will cover the spread if they can establish a running game and protect their quarterback again. Then, they need to pressure Mullens and force him into mistakes.

Final Vikings-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bengals beat the Vikings by three points the last time both teams played at full health. Subsequently, both teams are running their backup quarterbacks. Browning will do just enough to help the Bengals win the game but the Vikings will cover.

Final Vikings-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings +3 (-104)