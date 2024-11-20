Shortly after another lawsuit against WWE founder Vince McMahon surfaced, his wife, Linda, was named to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet to lead the Department of Education.

On Tuesday, November 20, Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account, announcing his latest move: “It is my great honor to announce that Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, will be the United States Secretary of Education.”

The latest lawsuit of WWE's Vince and Linda McMahon

The Washington Post reports that Vince and Linda McMahon are now separated, according to the latter's attorney. A civil suit filed in October comes from five anonymous plaintiffs who set up WWE events as “ring boys.” They allege that the McMahons were aware that they were being sexually abused by higher-ups in WWE and chose to do nothing.

Laura Brevetti, Linda's attorney, called the lawsuit “baseless.” And while Trump has not publicly commented on the McMahon lawsuits, he still tabbed Linda for the cabinet position.

This is the latest development in the long list of Vince McMahon scandals. He resigned from WWE after Janel Grant's lawsuit was filed in January 2024.

Who are the McMahons?

The McMahons are largely tied to WWE. After all, Vince and Linda founded what would become WWE. Together, they helped grow the company into the biggest professional wrestling promotion.

While with the company, Linda worked as the president and CEO of WWE. Vince was also the CEO and chairman of the company. He has since stepped down and resigned after briefly serving as the executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings.

His resignation came after the Janel Grant lawsuit arose. He has not been back in the company since. His son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has since taken over the creative aspects of WWE.

Outside of WWE, Linda McMahon served as the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration. Her term lasted from 2017-19.

The McMahons got married on August 26, 1966. At the time, Linda was just 17 years old, and Vince was 21. Together, they have two children, Shane and Stephanie McMahon.

Both got into the family business at one time or another. Shane was an in-ring competitor for years, though he has not been in the ring since WrestleMania 39. Stephanie has had roles in and out of the ring since 1998.

However, she resigned from the company in January 2023. The resignation came shortly after her father, Vince, briefly returned as chairman of WWE after previously resigning.