While Virginia football (5-7, 3-5 ACC) had a forgettable 2024 campaign, the program has something to look forward to at quarterback. The Cavaliers have already landed one of the country's top transfers at the position, even over another program that had a better season.

North Texas signal-caller Chandler Morris chose Virginia partially because of head coach Tony Elliott, via On3's Pete Nakos.

“Coach Elliott is a guy I grew up admiring and could always see myself playing for,” the 23-year-old said. “There are a lot of places you could just go and play one year of football, but I felt at Virginia I could make a real impact and help them take things to the next level.”

Elliott won National Championships as Clemson's offensive coordinator in 2016 and '18 before starting as Cavaliers head coach in '22. Morris' transfer to the Cavaliers not only brings him back into the Power 4 after previous stints at Oklahoma and TCU, but allows him guaranteed playing time for a coach with a track record of success.

Chandler Morris is a symbolic acquisition for Virginia football

Morris, who ranked fourth nationally with 31 touchdown passes this season, had several suitors in the portal, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Morris' list of suitors during his transfer period included Oklahoma State, UCF and Memphis,” Thamel reported. “For Virginia to emerge as the winner speaks to the program's increased football ambitions, as the Cavaliers were among the lowest in the ACC in that category in 2023.”

Landing Morris over No. 25 Memphis (10-2, 6-2 AAC) is especially impressive considering that the Tigers finished the year as a ranked squad. The allure of the Power 4 helps, of course, but this is a sign that Elliott's efforts to rebuild the program are paying off.

Morris has now set a high bar for himself, as he led the Mean Green to No. 3 nationally in total offense and No. 23 in scoring. The six-foot, 191-pounder should upgrade a Virginia offense that finished 105th in scoring.