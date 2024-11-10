When people talk about Stephen Curry, they not only mention the amazing basketball player that he is but the person he is off the court. One of the people to recently speak highly of Curry is Andre Iguodala, his former teammate who won all four championships with him. Not only did Iguodala say great things about Curry, but he says he strives to be like him every day but comes up short.

“Steph Curry lives exactly the lifestyle he says he’s about,” Iguodala said. “I’m trying to be like Steph, and I fail every single day. It’s hard, man. He’s true to who he says he is, and he has that killer mentality that people don’t even know about. You try to learn his flaws, but they aren’t even real flaws. He can be a class clown sometimes, but he’s just a genuine human being. He’s one of the few people I’d jump in front of a bullet for. I’ve been security for him a few times, telling people, ‘No autographs today. Back up.’ He’s the one who, you make sure nothing happens to him.”

Curry seems like the perfect teammate, but also the perfect human to be around.

Warriors, Stephen Curry having strong start to season

The Warriors have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season, and they've been doing it with the 12-man rotation. Earlier in the season, Curry spoke about the rotation and what it's going to take for it to succeed this season.

“It's the identity of this team right now. We've got to rely on our depth, our ability to be versatile depending on what the game calls for,” Curry said. “I'm sure there's going to be a narrowing down of rotations at some point, depending on how things materialize. That's not for us to worry about right now.”