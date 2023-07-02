Draymond Green has plenty of haters and doubters, but after 11 seasons, four rings and a new long-term contract with the Golden State Warriors, he's still the one laughing.

The Warriors vet, who recently signed a $100 million deal to stay with the Warriors for the next four years, made sure to remind those critics who doubted him since the beginning where he is now and what he has done so far in his career.

On his Instagram Story, Green shared a message from his friend, NBA agent Ron shade, who congratulated him and reminisced how those haters used to underestimate him and tell him that he would only last a maximum of three years in the league before he's out. Not only has Green exceeded those, but he has also established himself as one of the best defensive minds in the game.

“Well deserved my brother, I remember when they said you had max, three years in the league …. Damn near 300 million later lol!!!” Shade said, to which Green responded: “I don't think they still talking bro lol.”

Where are the Draymond Green haters? Dray has a message for y'all 😅 pic.twitter.com/9oKZ0mJFKT — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 2, 2023

Draymond Green has all the bragging rights, though. He has won multiple championships, and he earned all of them. While some didn't like how much the Warriors are paying him this late in his career, it's hard to deny that he's that valuable to the Dubs.

Green has nothing left to prove, but it will certainly be nice to see him keep shutting down the detractors with his performance on the court, as well as through the Warriors' success.