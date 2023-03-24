Golden State Warriors‘ Draymond Green joined the debate on whether or not NBA players fear LeBron James. It all started when Mario Chalmers claimed that James is not feared in today’s game. Green vehemently came to James’ defense on his podcast.

"I personally know people that were scared of LeBron James… I know a bunch of people who were and are in fact terrified of LeBron James. I’ve seen it. At times I’ve had teammates that were terrified of LeBron James." – Draymond Green

(Via @TheVolumeSports ) pic.twitter.com/L4wY3lb2RS — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 24, 2023

“I personally know people that were scared of LeBron James… I know a bunch of people who were and are in fact terrified of LeBron James. I’ve seen it. At times I’ve had teammates that were terrified of LeBron James.”

Draymond Green is firmly on the side that players do indeed fear LeBron James, opposing Mario Chalmers’ take. Whether or not players actually do fear other players has been a hot topic issue over the last few days of NBA coverage.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What is interesting to hear from Green is the claim that he knew players on his own team that were scared of LeBron James. It would be quite the story to learn of some specific Golden State Warriors that supposedly fear the NBA’s All Time Leading Scorer.

James famously led the Cleveland Cavaliers from down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Warriors. The Cavaliers won the last three games to knock off the 73-9 Warriors and complete the greatest comeback in finals history.

Given the magnitude of this comeback, to learn that players at least showed nerves against James in this series would be the least bit surprising. The Warriors would have been considered the greatest team of all time if they had won, and James led the charge in keeping them out of the history books.

In the end, LeBron James being feared is truly an irrelevant debate. However, Green understands that playing the trends is the way to drive clicks in today’s social media landscape.