Ever since the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, there has been a new energy brought to the team resulting in two straight wins with their new star. As Butler is starting to build chemistry with Draymond Green and other players on Golden State, the deal gave Curry a realization that Green shared on his self-titled show.

On “The Draymond Green Show,” he would speak about the trade that sent Butler from the Miami Heat to the Warriors which set the basketball world ablaze. Curry would have a conversation with Green that solidified the trade for Butler as being the “last run” for the all-time player in Golden State.

“Like, we got Jimmy Butler, like this is no small deal, it's Jimmy Butler,” Green said on his show. “Steph [Curry], he looked like he got belief after the trade. He looked at me and he said, ‘Man, it's crazy, because it just dawned on me that, like, this is it, like this is the last run.' Like, and I said, ‘Let's do it.' It was an emotional moment.”

So far with the team, Butler has been averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. The current Warriors star would even say that he's been “gassed” due to the three suspensions served in January with Miami that forced him to not play for a certain amount of time.

Warriors' Draymond Green on the narrative surrounding Jimmy Butler

Green would continue about Butler and besides speaking on the conversation had with Curry, he also touched on the narratives surrounding the Marquette product. The drama between the Heat and Butler has been reported on tremendously with some showing the star in not an ideal light, one that Green was worried would take a toll.

“You know, people get caught up in all the stuff that was going on in Miami,” Green said. “Last podcast, remember I had said I just don't want Jimmy to end up in the spot where they use that against him. The reason I say that is because it's a guy that I respect as a winner. I've been the victim of people trying to take a winner and tear them down through all these false narratives. And so I've been a victim of that.”

“And as you see coming out of it, you're seeing exactly the Jimmy Butler that I knew,” Green continued. “I feel great brother. You know, it's been a while since I've gone into basketball games like, ‘Oh yeah, we're gonna go just win.' Stuff gonna get harder. We don't have to figure stuff out, you know. But I know when it's right.”

At any rate, the Warriors are currently 27-26 which puts them 10th in the Western Conference as they now look for three straight wins where the team will take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday. Butler will continue to not only build up his endurance but also his chemistry with the rest of Golden State.