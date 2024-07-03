Klay Thompson's stint with the Golden State Warriors has officially come to an end. The Dallas Mavericks signed him to a three-year, $50 million deal in a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, and with that, his 12-season stint playing alongside his longtime teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green came to an end.

While it was long expected that Thompson's time with the team was coming to an end, it was tough to see him move on from Curry and Green, who are more like his brothers now than just teammates. It's to the point where Green's son was aware of the situation, so when he found out Thompson was leaving, he responded by simply asking why Golden State didn't just go out and acquire Luka Doncic in order to prevent Thompson from leaving.

Draymond Green, Warriors adjusting to life without Klay Thompson

This is a pretty hilarious question from Green's son. Obviously, the Warriors had no shot of acquiring Doncic considering he just led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. And preventing Thompson from leaving, given all the details that have come out regarding their messy breakup, was something that simply was not going to happen.

So, the Warriors big-three has become a big-two, with Curry and Green left standing while Thompson moves to a new team. Together, this group went on the most recent dynastic run the NBA has seen, as they won four titles together, and were consistently the best team in the league during this stretch.

In order for the Warriors to continue to try to win with their current core, though, it became clear last season they would have to do so without Thompson. While he was still effective, his numbers across the board declined (17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 43.2 FG%), and it was telling that on some nights, head coach Steve Kerr would leave him on the bench in the fourth quarter of close games, preferring to turn to other options instead.

Replacing the veteran sharpshooter is going to be easier said than done, though. While the Warriors are reportedly close to pulling off a sign-and-trade for Buddy Hield, Thompson has long been one of the most effective three-point shooters in the league. Shooting 38.7 percent on threes is generally pretty good, but that was the second-lowest figure of his entire career.

The good times always have to come to an end at some point, and for the Warriors big-three, those times are now over. Curry and Green will try to get back on track without Thompson by their side, but it's fair to wonder if their dynasty has officially come to a close. Only time will tell, but it will certainly take awhile for fans everywhere to get used to seeing Thompson in a Mavs uniform next season.