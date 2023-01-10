By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have already announced that Stephen Curry is set to make his return on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns following an extended spell on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury. His backcourt partner-in-crime, Klay Thompson, was a late scratch for Saturday’s loss to the Orlando Magic and has since been tagged as day-to-day with a knee injury. The big question now for Tuesday’s clash with Phoenix is this: Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Klay Thompson injury status vs. Suns

The official injury report has Thompson listed as probable for Tuesday. According to NBC Sports Bar Area reporter Dalton Johnson, however, Thompson practiced with the team on Monday and he is “good to go” against the Suns. This means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, we should be able to see the Steph-Klay combo on the floor again on Tuesday night.

Johnson also reported that along with Thompson and Curry, both Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala also practiced with the squad on Monday. Both players are also expected to be available on Tuesday vs. the Suns.

Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and JaMychal Green are all still listed as out, however, which means that the Warriors’ depleted frontcourt will need to rely heavily yet again on the combination of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

For their part, however, the Suns will enter this marquee matchup extremely shorthanded. Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne, and Cameron Johnson are all listed as out, while Deandre Ayton is questionable to play.