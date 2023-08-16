The 2o22-23 NBA season was a roller coaster ride for the Golden State Warriors that ended in disappointment as they looked to defend their 2022 championship. All the drama this organization dealt with seemed to begin with the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during the preseason, which was one of the many factors that led to Poole's eventual this offseason.

In his first big move as the general manager of the Warriors, Mike Dunleavy Jr. struck a deal with the Washington Wizards, acquiring future Hall of Famer Chris Paul for Poole and other future assets. Now one of the faces of a rebuilding franchise in Washington D.C., the former first-round pick has a lot to prove to everyone who doubted him, including those running the Warriors right now.

The 2023-24 NBA season schedule may release on Thursday, August 17, but there have been plenty of games being leaked, including Poole's first game back in San Francisco to take on his former club. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Poole and the Wizards will be on the road to face Golden State in Chase Center on December 22. This will be the guard's first game back in the Bay Area, as it is unknown at this time if the two teams will face off before this showdown ahead of Christmas.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Despite his lack of success in the playoffs this past year and the drama with Draymond, Poole found a lot of success in a Warriors uniform over his first four seasons in the NBA. His rise from working in the G League to becoming the team's sixth-man was quite a sight to see from 2021 to 2022 and Klay Thompson recently stated that the team would not have won their recent championship without him.

In a total of 266 games with the Warriors, Poole averaged 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 33.9 percent from three-point range. Just this past season, Poole had a career-year, as he averaged new career-highs in points (20.4) and assists (4.5). During the 2021-22 season, he led the league in free-throw percentage at 92.5 percent.

Poole's relationship with Golden State and most of his former teammates does not appear to be toxic in any way despite the trade made this offseason. He was recently seen working out with Stephen Curry and Thompson earlier this month. As for his relationship with Draymond, this seems to be the elephant in the room and it will be interesting to see how the two react playing against one another given their history.

If there is one thing we know, it is that Warriors fans will welcome Poole back during pre-game warmups and the team will definitely have a video tribute ready for him on the jumbotron. He is a champion and will always been a champion in the eyes of the Warriors, which is why there truly are no hard feelings between the two sides.