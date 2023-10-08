Is Steph Curry hinting at who he wants to see on the WNBA's newest expansion team?

After the WNBA announced they would be expanding to the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors star point guard spoke on his excitement for a WNBA team to join the Warriors. A few days later, Curry later shared three players he would start an expansion team with.

When asked which three players he would put on an expansion team, Curry said, “I mean obviously A'ja, Stewie, and I would probably take Sabrina, those three. It's a solid trio, we'll see all of them this weekend, so easy picks,” via ESPNW on Instagram.

Curry's choices are obviously great as A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu are three of the standouts in the WNBA and all playing in this year's WNBA Finals. They are also individually spectacular with Stewart winning MVP this year, Wilson earning her second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award, and Ionescu breaking Curry's record for most three-pointers shot in the three-point contest when she scored 37 points this summer. Her and Curry also share a close friendship so it's not surprising Steph would add Ionescu onto his team.

WNBA Golden State is not making its debut until 2025, but Steph Curry will likely play a big role in the new franchise, even if he just takes on the role of a massive supporter. WNBA Golden State will share the Chase Center with the Warriors, and current Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber will run the operations behind the new franchise.