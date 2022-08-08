For Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, it’s really cool to see Chet Holmgren make it to the NBA just three years after their viral moment in his camp.

To recall back in 2019, Holmgren became the talk of social media after he crossed Curry and dunked the ball on him. The then-high school big man basically used Steph’s own move on him. Now, he just made it to the NBA, with the Oklahoma City Thunder using their second overall pick on him.

Curry couldn’t be any prouder of what several of his camp’s alumni have accomplished, including Holmgren. While he will never forget how Chet embarrassed him, he said it’s “dope” that they are now going to face each other in the big boys’ league.

“Chet hit me with my own move, little double behind the back … he finished it differently than I would though, I would have just pulled up from 3, he went to the basket and dunked on another dude. It’s pretty dope that he’s now in the league as the No. 2 pick,” Curry explained, per Bleacher Report.

It will definitely be exciting to see Stephen Curry and Chet Holmgren play against each other in the regular season given the history they have. Surely, Thunder fans would want to see their rookie pull off the same move on the Warriors star once again.

As for Golden State fans, who wouldn’t want to watch Curry get his payback? That’s must-see TV!

Luckily for everyone, the Thunder and Warriors will be meeting multiple times in 2022-23.