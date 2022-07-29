There has been a great deal of frustration and unhappiness surrounding the changes and realignment of the college football conferences. The most noteworthy storyline has been the decision by USC and UCLA to leave the PAC 12 in favor of the Big Ten. This is set to begin during the 2024 season but the shockwaves it created have already begun.

Pac 12 commissioner, George Kliavkoff, took center stage to address the issue at Pac 12 media day. He was very clear in his disappointment with the decision and the position it puts the rest of the conference in.

Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff: "As a conference, we are very disappointed by the decisions of USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 after a century of tradition and rivalries." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 29, 2022

Kliavbkoff had a few other interesting comments as well. He mentioned that the conference has initiated media right renegotiations and expects changes in the coming months. The commissioner also stated that they are re-evaluating the sharing of resources and what can be better done to help the players. When talking about more potential changes to the alignment Kliavbkoff did not evade an answer. He put it, “With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, we appreciate that. We have not decided whether we’re going shopping there or not.”

The changes to occur at the conference levels are still uncertain. There are still many details being worked out behind the scenes and more news is soon to break. Regardless, it is respectable the way commissioner Kliavbkoff stood up and faced the fire at media day. He clearly made his opinion felt and was more direct about the situation than has traditionally been seen. It is clear there are major changes going on at the college football level that the PAC 12 conference may not be in agreement with.