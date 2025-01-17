Wendy Williams is speaking out for the first time in a live interview since she has been under conservatorship and financial guardianship. Williams was a guest on The Breakfast Club — hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious — where she detailed her thoughts on her present life under a conservatorship and hot topics in entertainment such as the infamous Sean “Diddy” Combs case.

Williams was joined by her niece, Alex Finnie, where she described how life has been in a New York facility due to her being “cognitively impaired” which she denies. She stated that being at the facility makes her feel like she is in “prison.”

“I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s,” the former talk show host explained. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not.”

“[It's] essentially what some people would call a luxury prison,” Williams' continued. “It’s small. She has a bed, a chair, a TV, a bathroom, and she’s looking out one window at buildings across the street.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host explained that she no longer has access to her bank account due to her financial guardianship that began in 2022.

“Listen, this system is broken, this system that I am in. This system has falsified a lot,” she said. “For the last three years, I have been caught up in the system.”

Her interactions with the outside world are also restricted noting what she can and cannot do while living at the facility.

“I can call you but you can’t call me,” Williams said. “I don’t even know what kind of phone I have. … I can’t sit on the phone and look at things and scroll through things. I can’t do that. I do not have a laptop. I do not have an iPad.”

Williams described the kind of care she receives explaining how she is confused at times by the medicine she is required to take.

“Everybody is like a nursemaid so to speak. They come in and give your pills and then they leave,” said Williams. “I’ve had two pills all of my life. … There are 7 pills, I have no idea what this pill is doing? I haven’t been to a pill person in a matter of a long time [to ask] ‘Excuse me doctor, can you tell me what this pill is for?'”

During an emotional part of the interview, Williams expressed how she wants to say happy birthday to her father who will be turning 94 this year. Williams says she hopes to relocate to Miami to be with her son Kevin Hunter Jr. and her father.

“I don’t know if I’m able to fly to Miami to say ‘happy birthday' to my dad,” said Williams. “That person who is holding me hostage, I don’t know if she’s going to let me see my dad for his birthday. …. I’m exhausted thinking about what if I can't see my dad for his birthday. At 94, the day after that is not promised. It's not promised.”

Finnie is urging fans to support Williams by using the hashtag #FreeWendy. Williams' niece also suggested that fans look out for crowdsourcing campaigns such as Change.org and GoFundMe campaigns to help the entertainer. “Whatever we have to do to make sure my aunt is in a place where she's living her life in dignity.”

“This is still a legal situation so yes, there are things that my aunt can’t talk about,” Finnie said. “There are things that we as a family can't talk about. But I think the thing we can talk about is that my aunt sounds great. I’ve seen her in a very limited capacity. I've seen her. We're talking to her. This does not match an incapacitated person. That’s why we say she’s in a luxury prison. Because she's being held and she’s being punished for whatever reason that other people are coming up with as to why it is she has to be kept in this position.”

“We’re not asking for a whole lot. I’m not asking for a whole lot. All I’m saying is just treat the woman with dignity and give her the freedoms she deserves,” she said.