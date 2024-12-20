Wendy Williams was seen out for the first time amid rumors that the former TV personality was “permanently incapacitated” by her court-appointed legal guardian.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Williams was seen out at her son's graduation in Miami. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Williams was in a mobility scooter wearing a black and silver dress. Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr. who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, graduated from Florida International University on Thursday. Alongside the former day-time TV host, Williams was her father Thomas Williams Sr.

According to a video posted by blogger Antoine Edwards earlier this month, Williams was looking bright-eyed and excited in the backseat of an SUV on Sunday, Dec. 15.

In the video, Williams is heard saying, “How you doin’?” quoting her legendary phrase.

Last month, Wendy's legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, claimed that she was “permanently incapacitated” due to her battle with dementia. Due to Wendy's reportedly declining health, Morrissey manages her finances and oversees her medical treatment.

The guardian is in a legal battle with Lifetime over the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams which was released on the network in February. The documentary looked at where the former TV host is now after her diagnosis but also showed her struggle with substance abuse and her current family dynamic.

Morrissey claims that Lifetime exploited the former TV host during a vulnerable time. Morrissey's legal team claims the network intentionally manipulated and goaded” Williams “to trigger strong emotional reactions and acquire embarrassing footage.”

The filing obtained by The New York Post read that the network “cruelly took advantage of [Williams’] cognitive and physical decline by creating and publishing a documentary at a time when [Williams] was highly vulnerable and clearly incapable of consenting to be filmed.”

The network claims on the otherhand that Morrisey is trying to protect herself from scrunity in “misguided efforts to attempt to excuse her own failure to protect her ward.”

Williams hosted The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022. She was nominated for five Daytime Emmy awards for the show and was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019.