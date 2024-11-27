The court-appointed guardian for Wendy Williams has given a heartbreaking health update on the media personality. TMZ reports that the former TV show host's battle with dementia has elevated to “permanently incapacitated” according to her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

In the legal filing obtained by the publication, Morrissey claims that the media personality “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia back in May 2023. The former “Wendy Williams Show” host was later placed in legal guardianship after her diagnosis. Morrissey manages her finances and oversees treatment for her health.

In addition to the decline of Williams' health, Morrissey is currently in a different battle of her own. The guardian is in a legal battle with Lifetime over the documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams.” The documentary looked at where the former TV host is now after her diagnosis but also showed her struggle with substance abuse and her current family dynamic. “Where Is Wendy Williams” was released in February on the network.

While fans were interested in how Williams was currently dealing with her illnesses, Morrissey claims that Lifetime exploited her during a vulnerable time. Morrissey's legal team claims the network intentionally manipulated and goaded” Williams “to trigger strong emotional reactions and acquire embarrassing footage.”

The filing obtained by the New York Post claims that Lifetime “cruelly took advantage of [Williams’] cognitive and physical decline by creating and publishing a documentary at a time when [Williams] was highly vulnerable and clearly incapable of consenting to be filmed.”

On the other end, the defendants claim the reason why Morrissey has taken legal action was because of her “misguided efforts to attempt to excuse her own failure to protect her ward.”

The defense claims that Williams was in the right mental capacity to be included in the documentary. In addition they claim that it was filmed before she was diagnosed with dementia and prior to her being appointed a guardian.

Prior to her dementia diagnosis, Williams has been open about her battle with alcohol and cocaine as well as her Grave's disease and Lymphedema.

Williams hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” from 2008 to 2022. She was nominated for five Daytime Emmy awards for the show and was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019.