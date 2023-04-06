Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets is on shaky ground. And it was that way even before they signed another quarterback while continuing to try and finalize a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday, the Jets agreed to a one-year contract with Tim Boyle. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that Boyle was Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay for two seasons (2019-20). Boyle also backed up Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears last season and started three games for the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Boyle’s addition is the latest twist to the Jets quarterback room.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, lost his starting job twice last season and was viewed as the main reason New York did not end its 12-year playoff drought. The Jets have been open throughout the offseason that their plan is to demote Wilson and replace him with a veteran starter.

They remain in negotiations with the Packers for Rodgers, who stated his intent to play for the Jets several weeks ago. New York also lost popular backup Mike White, who signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

But let’s examine what Tim Boyle signing with the Jets means for Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson could drop to third-string QB on Jets depth chart

Assuming the Rodgers trade happens at some point, the Jets will have a new No. 1 QB. And a pretty darn good one, too. For as much heat Rodgers took for backsliding last season, his numbers were still better than almost any other quarterback in Jets history. So, even at 39 years old, Rodgers would be a massive upgrade for New York.

Wilson is expected to be the second-string quarterback. But Boyle’s signing raises some eyebrows and perhaps throws a wrench into that plan.

Boyle has history with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was his OC in Green Bay. One would have to think Hackett played a role in bringing Boyle to New York. And if the Jets decided on Boyle ahead of bigger names like Carson Wentz or Teddy Bridgewater and instead of drafting a QB on Day 2 or 3 of the draft, then there must be something they like in him.

The fact that he has history with Rodgers, too, certainly plays in Boyle’s favor.

Rodgers (in 2021) on Boyle: "He's just a special guy. I watched him grow and develop over the years with us, not just as a person, but as a player. He's got a big-time arm, and he's very athletic, as well."

Though a four-year pro, Boyle has limited experience. He’s thrown only 106 passes in that time and was 0-3 as a starter with the Lions. He did complete 64.9 percent of his passes in 2021, but was also picked six times and threw for only three touchdowns.

The 28-year-old is a big guy (6-foot-4, 233 pounds) and respected as an NFL backup. If he was the No. 2, that would allow Wilson to work on fixing his mechanics and hopefully learning from his idol, Rodgers, without the pressure of possibly having to step into game action.

Zach Wilson is No. 2 QB; Tim Boyle is either third-string or cut

There is a chance Boyle was signed because the Jets need another quarterback for OTAs and training camp, especially if the Rodgers trade continues to drag on without resolution. Or it could be he was signed to be the third-stringer with a chance of competing with Wilson for the second-string job.

Remember, though, it was just last week that Robert Saleh said Wilson “is our No. 2.” He added, “I really still think Zach has a future in this league to be a really good quarterback, I really do…We’re counting on him to be a fixture here for a while.”

Saleh did not need to add that last bit. He could’ve left it simply stating Wilson is New York’s No. 2 quarterback. It would be strange to say that then turn around and drop Wilson to third-string in favor of Boyle, a QB with far less natural ability and pedigree than the former No. 2 overall pick.

Jets fans may cringe envisioning Wilson being an injury away from taking over as QB1 again next season. But that is the likely scenario, though likely he’ll have to compete with Boyle this summer.