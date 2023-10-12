In a shocking turn of events, Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Fastlane. Despite winning the championships at Payback last month, The Judgment Day couldn't secure a longer reign with the titles.

Although Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have had issues with The Judgment Day recently, the duo randomly joined forces to take down Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Despite both superstars being main event talents, they found themselves as Undisputed Tag Team Champions by the end of Fastlane.

Why would WWE take the tag team titles off an established group like The Judgment Day and give them to a random tag team? Don't get me wrong, both Rhodes and Uso are incredible, and it was a cool moment watching them win the titles. The match was great and Rhodes and Uso work well together, but neither should be in the tag team picture.

Over the last few months, and you can even say the last three years, WWE has been building up Jey Uso as a main-event superstar. The nickname “Main Event” Jey didn't come from nowhere. WWE did a tremendous job making Uso seem like a legitimate threat to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, but now he's back in the tag team division where he's been for most of his career.

Why would WWE build up Jey Uso as a solo, main-event superstar just to put the tag team titles back on him? In my opinion, WWE is trying to buy time. WrestleMania is six months away, and WWE needs something for Rhodes and Uso to do until then. As of right now, it seems we're getting Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania. On the other side, we're likely to see Jey Uso battle his twin brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania. Both superstars need something to do until then, and winning the tag team titles definitely occupies them.

Also, WWE needs a way to get Cody Rhodes on SmackDown to finish his story with Roman Reigns. Right now, Rhodes is on the Raw brand, but now that he's one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, he can appear on both brands. This is an easy way for Rhodes to show up when Reigns is on SmackDown and plant seeds for their match in the near future. The same thing can be said for Jey Uso. Despite him being a Raw superstar, now that he's a tag team champion, he can appear on SmackDown, planting the seeds for his match with Jimmy Uso in the future.

Who knows how long Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will hold onto the tag team titles, but I believe this win adds to both of their long-term stories. Both superstars are going down in different, but similar directions. They both have scores to settle with The Bloodline, and winning the tag team titles gets them closer to both Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns.

