Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has earned the reputation of being one of the NFL's strongest players. An All-Pro caliber center, Ragnow has overcome several injuries over the last several seasons to remain a sturdy force in the middle of the offensive line. Last year, he missed just two games despite being listed on the injury report with sometimes multiple injuries. In Week 3, Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle, forcing him to miss the following game against Seattle. Week 5 was Detroit's bye week, giving him an extra week off to recover. However, according to Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, Ragnow is in line to return for Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. How Ragnow proved he was healthy was something else entirely, though.

“Last week, right before Seattle, I walked down there to talk to our trainer, and somebody punched me against the wall,” Campbell explained. “And I’m not even paying attention because I’m looking at our trainer. And then I get punched again, and I realize it’s Frank, and he’s trying to show me that his pec is great. That’s his way of telling me, ‘Look how strong I am. It’s good, it’s healed.’ He’s in a good mindset, he’s ready, and he wants to go.”

Getting Frank Ragnow is huge for the Lions

Ragnow has been a mainstay on the offensive line throughout his time in Detroit. Since joining the Lions in 2018, Ragnow has started 83 games. He has been named to three Pro Bowls and has twice been named Second-Team All-Pro. Through the season's first three weeks, Ragnow earned an impressive 71.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. He's also a part of an offensive line that ranked No.1 heading into the season.

Getting Ragnow back is a massive boost for Detroit. While Ragnow was out, the Lions replaced Ragnow by sliding left guard Graham Glasgow to center and playing Kayode Awosika at guard. The replacement plan worked well, as Detroit scored 42 points against the Seattle Seahawks in a winning effort. However, the Lions boast a high-flying offense, and stability on the offensive line is necessary to make it all work. Ragnow helps run the offense with quarterback Jared Goff. He also helps push open running lanes for the Lions' dominant ground game. So, bolstering a group that's already found its groove is massive for Detroit – especially if the Lions want to go on a Super Bowl run.