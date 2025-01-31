Ohio State football was all but counted out in late November. Many fans and pundits believed that Ryan Day’s squad was dead in the water and saw him as nothing more than a lame-duck coach after the team’s disastrous loss to their archrival Michigan.

Yet, Day brought his team back from the dead and the Buckeyes rallied to run the table in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, absolutely obliterating every team they played and leaving no doubt as to who the best team in the country was.

Now, Ohio State faces a new question: With Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, and many other players departing for the NFL, will the Buckeyes be able to defend their title and repeat as champions next year?

It will be a tough battle, but Ohio State is certainly capable of achieving this feat.

Key Ohio State football players are expected to return

The two most important players for the Buckeyes are both expected to return next season. On the offensive side of the ball, Jeremiah Smith had a dynamic freshman debut. He wasn’t only the best freshman receiver in college football, the best freshman in all college football, or the best receiver in all of college football. A strong argument can be made that Smith was the best player in all of college football as a freshman, regardless of age or position.

The Florida native was an absolute game-wrecker anytime he touched the ball. He was equally capable of dusting a defender right off the line of scrimmage and catching a deep pass with an easy jog to the endzone, taking a short pass out of the backfield and breaking off a big run, or pulling in a contested catch over a defender in phase for a big gain.

No matter what the Buckeyes needed, Smith delivered for his team. Nowhere was this more exemplified than during the national championship. With just over three minutes left in the game and Notre Dame threatening after having closed the gap to just two possessions, Ohio State knew that if they failed to convert, they would’ve had to give the ball back to a Notre Dame offense that had found its stride with excellent field position.

If that happened and Notre Dame scored quickly, the Fighting Irish would have a chance for an onside kick and another score. In that situation, Ohio State dialed up a deep pass to Smith that was completed for a gain of more than 50 yards, effectively icing the game.

On the other side of the ball, Caleb Downs made an immediate impact after transferring from Alabama. Downs is an instinctive, athletic, and hard-hitting safety who makes his mark plugging holes in the running game and delivering physical hits to running backs. He also strikes fear in receivers and tight ends running in-breaking routes across the middle of the field.

Downs is also a decent centerfielder with plenty of range and mobility. His instincts shine in pass defense as well, and he has demonstrated the ability to jump passing lanes and come away with interceptions.

Buckeyes' strong pipeline of young talent

At the quarterback position, the Buckeyes have an excellent Howard replacement waiting. Julian Sayin briefly committed to Alabama a year ago, but immediately entered the transfer portal after the retirement of long-time head coach Nick Saban.

Sayin ultimately transferred to Ohio State where he served as a depth piece and emergency option this year. He saw very limited playing time, only getting a few snaps in mop-up duty. Despite that, though, this year’s experience will prove invaluable for Sayin this coming August.

In terms of pure talent, Sayin is probably the best passer to step foot on campus in Columbus since CJ Stroud. Expectations are sky-high for what this young star can do and he could help take Ohio State's passing offense to the next level.

While the Buckeyes will be losing both Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson to the NFL, James Peoples could be a potential star. Peoples was one of the most dynamic high school backs in recent history, expectations are through the roof for him when he suits up in the Scarlet and Gray.

Ryan Day exorcised his big-game demons

Coming into this season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had developed a reputation for choking in big games. In November, it looked as if those fears had never been truer after Day lost to an unranked Michigan team, and there were even calls for him to be fired.

However, the team’s postseason run unlocked something new in their head coach. Day found his aggressive side and showed plenty of swagger, throwing caution to the wind and running other teams off the field.

The perfect example of this attitude is the final pass play to Smith with the national championship on the line to ice the game. In years past, it is easy to see Day electing to run the ball and play defense instead of going for the knockout punch. If this is the version of Day that the Buckeyes will have going forward, fans could be in a very special season next year.

Playoff format will remain in place

The first trial of the expanded college football player this year all of the best Ohio State served as the perfect demonstration of its value.

In prior years, the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan would have eliminated them from postseason contention, and they wouldn’t even have had a chance to play for a national championship. The new expanded format almost guarantees that Ohio State will at least have a chance to compete for next year’s championship.

With plenty of time for next year's young team to grow together, there’s no reason that Day’s squad shouldn’t be expected to repeat next season.