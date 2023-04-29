Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kentucky QB Will Levis played the waiting game on Thursday night, as he watched himself fall out of the first round of the NFL Draft. The crestfallen Levis, who decided not to attend the draft for Day 2, didn’t have to wait long to get the call the following night, as the Tennessee Titans traded up for the right to select the Kentucky QB.

Many wondered what kind of reaction Levis would have. Well, the video of the Kentucky QB celebrating his NFL dream coming true has dropped- and Levis was absolutely hyped that the Titans ended his slide down NFL Draft boards on Friday night.

Will Levis let out a primal, “let’s go”, pumping his fists after he saw that the Titans had selected him with the 33rd pick in the NFL Draft.

The emotions of a night of disappointment and frustration emerged out of Levis as he learned that his NFL Draft wait was finally over.

One report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen indicated that Levis’ toe injury, which he suffered during the 2022 campaign with Kentucky, had teams leery about taking him.

Another report from The Athletic featured NFL executives pointing to a disconnect between talent evaluators and pundits’ mock drafts.

Levis may have slipped down the NFL Draft board, but he landed with a team in the Titans that could need him sooner rather than later.

Ryan Tannehill, who remains the Titans’ starter, was benched in 2022 and has popped up in trade rumors this offseason.

Meanwhile, backup Malik Willis, who replaced Tannehill after his benching, didn’t exactly blow away Tennessee during his rookie year.

If Levis can quickly pick up the pro game, his draft fall could be forgotten rather quickly.