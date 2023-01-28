The heartfelt reactions across the sports world continue to pour in after the tragic death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was ruthlessly killed by five Memphis police officers who are all now facing murder. Body cam footage that was released Friday evening showed Nichols getting tased, pepper-sprayed, and beaten by the officers, who were all black. Just downright disgusting. Shortly after the video came out, the WNBPA released a strong statement on the matter.

“We stand in solidarity with the family and friends of Tyre Nichols,” the WNBPA said Friday night. “We are outraged. The police killing of Tyre Nichols marks the continuation of horrific police brutality against yet another Black man. This appalling police misconduct endangers us all and erodes the continuously waning trust of the police within our communities.”

Despite all the officers facing second-degree murder aside from other charges, only one remains in jail after the four others posted bail. They’re all due in court next month. The WNBPA wants to see changes across the board so these types of incidents don’t continue to happen:

“Justice for Tyre Nichols is not fully realized with the firing, arrest, or criminal convictions of the officers involved. It must include the unambiguous and united rejection of police abuses, along with a commitment to corrective actions that better serve our communities by every level of government.

“Enough is enough. We have no choice but to bear witness to the life and murder of Tyre Nichols and a moral obligation to demand better for our society. These moments will and must shake our nation to its core. May they also spur us to act. No more.”

Another life taken far too soon. Change is needed in a hurry. Riots are expected across America because of the senseless death of a young man. Police will likely be busy for many days ahead.