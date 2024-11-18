The 2025 WNBA Draft lottery was held on Sunday and the Chicago Sky came way with the No. 3 overall pick. It’s the second consecutive year the Sky have had the No. 3 draft pick, but they might not be making that selection this season. In search of an impact wing player, the Sky could look at possible trades involving their 2025 WNBA Draft pick, as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

According to Costabile, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca will leave no table unturned when looking at all possible options regarding the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

“The top priority is going to be shooting. It takes a little bit to adjust to our league,” Pagliocca said. “But in all reality, we’re going to be looking for wings when we can get them.”

Costabile mentions Los Angeles Sparks’ wing Rae Burrell as a potential trade target for the Sky involving the No. 3 WNBA Draft pick. The Sparks had locked in the top odds for securing the No. 1 pick, but ended up in similar position as the Sky, with back to back No. 2 overall picks.

Last season, the Sky selected Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 pick. They also had the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft which they used to select Angel Reese.

Both players were named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie team. Cardoso started in 32 of the 29 games she played in and averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocked shots. Reese started in all 34 games she played in before being shut down with a season-ending injury. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Should the Sky opt to hold on to the No.3 pick, one potential option could be Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles. Miles is a tall point guard with elite playmaking skills. She could opt to return to school though as she still has remaining college eligibility.

Just like 2024, the Sky hold two first round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. They have the No. 10 pick via the Connecticut Sun from the Marina Mabrey trade. The Sky will also have the No. 19 pick in the second round and the No. 28 pick in the third round.