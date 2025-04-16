Dallas Wings fans are showing their love for WNBA draftee Paige Beuckers by purchasing tickets at record rates. Some expect Bueckers to have a Caitlin Clark impact on the franchise.

Speaking of which, the two phenoms will compete for the first time as professionals on June 27, per the Dallas Wings' official X page. The Wings will take on the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

A matchup that is expected to generate buzz, typically reserved for the postseason.

The hype surrounding this matchup only adds to the WNBA's increased popularity. The league is coming off a season that saw record viewership throughout the regular season.

The WNBA achieved a record of 54 million viewers across various platforms.

Bueckers and Clark together can only add to those numbers.

The WNBA stands to benefit from Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark

It is only in the best interests of the WNBA to hype up this eventual showdown. Bueckers and Clark are two of the most popular young talents with distinct skills and strong fan bases.

Bueckers is best known for overcoming injuries and willing herself and UConn to the national championship against South Carolina. She did so through all-around play and leadership.

Clark is a scoring sensation who has engineered a basketball revolution coming out of Iowa. Last season, she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Their respective stories have inspired millions of fans to pay greater attention to women's basketball at all levels. Their last matchup in the 2024 Final Four, watched by 14.2 million people, served as a catalyst for what is likely to come.

The spectacle of their first meeting is likely to bring a economic boom to the city of Dallas in the form of ticket and merchandizing sales. Not only from Wings fans, but also Fever fans who will add on with hotel stays.

The WNBA is growing in stature and Beuckers vs. Clark will help with that in major ways. The future of the league will be in their hands to say the least.

In an era where everything lives in the ether, the respective highlights of Beuckers and Clark live on forever.