In case you somehow haven't heard, Seth Rollins made his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW during its main event Last Monster Standing match, with “The Visionary” stomping out “Big” Bronson Reed in revenge for his previous Tsunami-induced attack that wrote him off of television since August.

Now granted, Rollins' return shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise to keen-eyed fans in the know, as he was literally on Sunday Night Football the night before for the Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens game to help promote SmackDown moving to the USA Network and Bad Blood on Peacock but his return was exciting nonetheless, as it signified that one of the biggest stars in the WWE Universe today is back and ready for action.

But how should Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company handle Rollins moving forward? Should they immediately throw him at Gunther in the pursuit of his former WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Or should he instead take things slow, building up his case for a grander storyline as a babyface hero? Could Rollins go back to being a heel, a role he was incredibly successful at in the past? Here are two potential feuds Rollins could sink his teeth into moving forward as he attempts to re-establish himself as one of the top draws in the WWE Universe.

1. Bronson Reed in the pursuit of legitimacy

When Rollins made his triumphant return to RAW after a few months on the shelf, the first thing he did was get revenge on Reed, the man who had him bleeding at the mouth via some Tsunami brutality off the top rope.

Feud confirmed? Feud confirmed.

Since making his return to WWE after a successful run in NJPW – did you know he pinned Kazuchika Okada? – Reed has been a man without a consistent or concise push. He's been “Mr. Nice Guy,” a gimmick suggested by Paul Heyman, he's been The Miz's goon for hire, and now he's “Big” Bronson Reed, a gimmick defined by his width more so than any other aspect of his character.

Has his feud with Braun Strowman helped to get Reed a more concise push, distilling him down to a monster capable of breaking the ring in a non-title match with the “Monster Among Monsters?” You bet, but what happened with Rollins at the end of the proceedings felt far more important, especially considering the Aussie bruiser technically lost the Last Monster Standing match on RAW.

Now to some, the idea of placing Reed opposite Rollins is a natural one, with the former serving as a solid enough mini-boss on “The Visionary's” path back to the top of the card, but what if the promotion took things in a different direction? What if Rollins instead serves as the setup man for Reed and pushes his career further, maybe all the way to an Intercontinental Championship match against “Main Event” Jey Uso? That match has a lot of upside, features a unique style clash, and could main event any episode of WWE television or even some Pay-Per-Views if Cody Rhodes continues along with his midcard Bloodline sidequests.

And as for Rollins? Well come on, he's about as close to a made man the WWE Universe has right now, the sort of performer who can show up at football games to help promote Bad Blood despite having no connection to the show and then appear on Monday Night RAW to a hero's welcome from his adoring fans. If there's any wrestler in the WWE Universe who can take a loss to a performer like Reed and not only survive the L but thrive after it, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins fits the bill to a T.

2. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

So, if Rollins does a little bit of a job for an upstart wrestler like Reed to help establish him on his main roster journey, who could “The Revolutionary” pursue next? Should it be CM Punk and/or Drew McIntyre, depending on how their Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood shakes out? Or maybe Roman Reigns after playing a huge role in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship loss At WrestleMania 40?

Why not the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes?

Now sure, technically, Rhodes and Rollins are on good terms, with the duo famously forming a truce once the latter returned from his Hell in a Cell pec tear and ultimately helping out in the main event of Night 2 at Lincoln Financial Field, but in the WWE Universe, even the greatest friendships can come apart in the pursuit of telling a fantastic story, so why would this marriage of convenience be any different?

In the past, WWE really liked to push main event-caliber storylines in the lead-up to the “Showcase of the Immortals,” with Reigns famously fighting with Sami Zayn ahead of Rhodes' big shot at Survivor Series in Montreal and the feud between the “American Nightmare” and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson outshining his eventual Night 2 main event due to the truly unhinged energy the “Final Boss” brought to the table. Would Rollins-Rhodes fit that bill in the spring, especially if the former won the Royal Rumble? Or maybe the duo could wrestle at the Royal Rumble to avoid either man winning the match? Sure thing, a would-they, won't-they feud between the duo ahead of WrestleMania 41 would be fantastic, especially considering it wouldn't need to change any plans long-term. Book it, Triple H.