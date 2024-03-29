In the decades and decades that Paul Heyman has been in the wrestling business, he's elevated some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling to incredible heights, with his influence so ubiquitous and undeniable that performers have literally been identified as “Paul Heyman Guys” due to his impact on their careers.
But would Heyman, who is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next week, ever consider taking on a female client? Well, Alfred Konuwa of Forbes asked the “Wise Man” that very question in a wide-ranging pre-WrestleMania 40 interview and was met with a very interesting response indeed.
“Well, I think if you look at the female roster in WWE right now, there is a roster filled with women who have the potential to be multi-time WrestleMania main-eventers. Anybody who doesn't think that Rhea Ripley is going to be a top, if not the top star in WWE, is not paying attention. Look at Jade Cargill, who exceeded all expectations in the Women's Royal Rumble. Walking in, everybody said, ‘Well, let's just see what she has. We don't really know what she has.' And absolutely tore the house down. Look at how Becky Lynch continues to reinvent herself and find herself to be relevant. When Charlotte Flair comes off this injury that she suffered, imagine her drive, her ambition to reclaim the spot of being number one the female in WWE, and look at Bianca Belair and how magnificently talented of an athlete and a personality she is,” Paul Heyman told Forbes.
“That's just five off the top of my head like that. The female roster of WWE is the deepest that it has ever been and only getting deeper. You look at the crop coming out of NXT, my God, we have been living, and the analogy would be we're living in tennis right before the Williams sisters come into play. And once the Williams sisters come into play, the whole game changed. That's where we are now, the whole game is changing right in front of our very eyes. So for me to work with any of these women, it is and has been a great honor.”
Whoa, could you imagine Heyman linking up with Flair when she returns from injury, giving her a similar bump to his efforts with Roman Reigns back in 2020? Or would it make more sense to see Heyman serve as the mouthpiece for someone like Cargill, who doesn't yet have an established WWE character but could become something special if booked like a female Brock Lesnar? The options truly are endless if Heyman wants to dip his toes into those waters.
Paul Heyman credits Roman Reigns for rescuing his career.
Elsewhere on his pre-WrestleMania 40 promotional tour, Paul Heyman stopped by The Rich Eisen Show to talk to its namesake host about Roman Reigns, his current client, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
While now, the pairing of Heyman and Reigns feels like dipping a chocolate bar in a jar of peanut butter, at the time, the decision came as a major surprise. Still, just because it was surprising doesn't mean it came out of nowhere, as Heyman revealed that he and the “Tribal Chief” had actually been talking about the idea for years.
“Well, Roman and I had been talking about working together for many years, and the timing was never right in that WWE was presenting him as the big dog, as the big hero, this WrestleMania main eventer to follow in the steps of John Cena and I was the advocate for Brock Lesnar and leaving that position would’ve been insane. I also then became executive director of Monday Night RAW,” Paul Heyman told Rich Eisen via Fightful. “The pandemic hits, and Brock Lesnar wraps up his time in WWE and goes off to Saskatchewan to hunt and kill what he puts on the family's dinner plate. The entire landscape of sports and entertainment is changing, and Roman Reigns had taken time off because his wife had given birth to another set of twin boys and also because of the pandemic and his health concerns regarding staying safe for his family during this unfathomable health crisis that was gripping the entire world. In August 2020, when I’m Brock Lesnar free, I’m no longer the executive director of RAW, so I’m in the ‘Ocean of Obscurity' at that point, and Roman Reigns agrees to come back to WWE if he’s allowed to portray himself and we get a chance to work together. He rescued me from the ‘Ocean of Obscurity,' pulled me onto the island of relevancy with him, and we have been together ever since.”
What would have happened if the WWE Universe swapped out a few years of the “Big Dog” for an earlier pairing of Reigns and Heyman? It's impossible to know, but in the end, fans got to see it for almost four years, and even if Reigns' run at the top of the card comes to an end at WrestleMania 40, it's safe to say fans will be celebrating this pairing for years to come.