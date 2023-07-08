On paper, AJ Styles should be in a pretty good mood after his match versus Karrion Kross on SmackDown; he secured the win versus the former “Killer” with little resistance, secured a clean pinfall without any interference, and when Scarlett did attempt to get involved, he had Mia Yim as a heater on the outside to rock the “Enchantress” before she could “put a spell” on the former leader of Bullet Club.

And yet, when catching up with new SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley for a WWE digital exclusive, Styles was more angry than relieved by the outcome as he just can't imagine a future where he doesn't have to worry about Kross.

“Now did we put a stop to them, did we? Did we? Because time after time, they keep getting involved in things they don’t belong in,” AJ Styles said to Yim and Kelley. “Do you wanna know what the truth is? Karrion Kross is one of the angriest people I’ve ever met; this guy could be great, but he keeps on sticking his nose in business that has nothing to do with him. And then his wife, you have to kick her teeth down her throat because she wants to get involved; is it over? Did you shut her mouth? Because I’m not sure about this. Where does this lead? I don’t know.”

Why, you may ask, has Kross taken such an interest in the “Phenomenal One?” Well, because after his last few feuds whimpered off without much of an impact, it's clear Kross is just sort of looking for something to do, as he hasn't been particularly relevant in the WWE Universe since his matches with Drew McIntyre last fall.