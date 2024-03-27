After over a decade in the WWE Universe and two decades in professional wrestling as a whole, it's only natural that any performer, even one as dominant as Becky Lynch, has begun thinking about what comes next after her in-ring career comes to an end.
Now granted, with a match at WrestleMania 40 against Rhea Ripley on the books for next weekend, it's not like Lynch is going to hang up her gear and leave her boots in the middle of the ring any time soon but, in an interview on the Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal “The Man” noted that she's started to think about what's next using a line that may sound familiar to some hardcore WWE and/or pop punk fans.
“Beyond wrestling, I suppose, wrestling is always going to be in my heart and in my blood. It got into my bloodstream early, and you couldn't get rid of me,” Becky Lynch said on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal via Fightful.” Then you have to start looking at what's on the other side. I'm closer to the end than I am the beginning, but there is still a lot left in the tank. What are those dreams beyond that? I have a few, but my dad always said, ‘If you talk too much about them, they get lost in the wind.'”
Now, for serious fans of WWE that keep track of all of the quotes thrown around by their Superstars, if Lynch's words sounds familiar, it's because they're almost the exact same ones her husband Seth Rollins used on his appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal, which, in turn, were a reference to a line frequently used by The Wonder Years singer Dan “Soupy” Campbell at the band's live shows.
“I had a little baby girl, and then you start to think, ‘Okay, when do I want to wrap this thing up?' — mostly so I can be an active father for her and not just be gone on the road all the time,” Rollins said. “I went to see one of my favorite bands a couple of weeks ago called The Wonder Years, and the lead singer Dan is a good friend of mine. And he's got this bit where he kind of tells the audience, ‘We're closer to the end than we are to the beginning,” Seth Rollins said on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal via Wrestling Inc.
“And that resonated with me. But then he turns it around, he says ‘We've got a lot more in the f**king tank.' So that's how I felt. That was a real fire-up moment for me …But yeah, man. It's the first time in a long time — probably in my whole career — that I've been like, ‘Hmm, what's the end game here? When am I going to hang it up? And what's next, if anything?'”
Whoa, did this serendipity happen by mistake? Has Rollins repeated that line so many times that it's seeped into his wife's mind subconsciously? Or are they both such hardcore Wonder Years fans that they made the same reference months apart on the same show? Regardless, this is just another reminder that the day will come when Rollins and Lynch are no longer full-time professional wrestlers, and that day may come sooner than some may hope.
Becky Lynch further reflects on the allegations against Vince McMahon.
Elsewhere on her one-women promotional tour to hype up her new book “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” Becky Lynch stopped by the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to talk about her literary ambitions, WrestleMania 40, and, in an increasingly common occurrence, the allegations against Vince McMahon.
While Lynch has been asked this question multiple times over the past few weeks, her responses are important because they highlight that even one of the promotion's biggest stars isn't standing behind the former Chairman of the Board.
“Those allegations are horrible and it's so hard to listen to because that's not my experience. He was so good to me. Vince had a genius about him, and he was not the easiest to work with, but he also lived an extremely interesting life in terms of what he built. So I liked learning from him. I liked talking to him, and he's responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE. For the most part, we've had some ups and downs, but he was always good to me as a person and always treated me with respect, and I felt like I earned a lot of respect from him. Then, you're hearing this other side, which is not the person that I know, and that's really hard. That's really hard, especially when you're a woman in this business, and you're a woman who has been trying to push things to be equal,” Becky Lynch told Ariel Helwani via Fightful.
“So, it's very hard to hear about these things because I didn't experience them, and I hate that anybody experienced them. I hate that anybody experienced that in general, but especially [by] somebody that has been very kind to me in my life and my career. It's like two different people. He's like a grandfather. I remember telling him that I was pregnant and how good he was to me and how happy he was for me, and you think of that cleaness that you felt. Then, you have to hear about this other side, and it's horrible. It's horrible to put those two people together.”
Unfortunately for Lynch, her experience isn't the same as many others in the business and on the business side of WWE's opposition. Still, it's nice to see “The Man” continue to oppose Mr. McMahon instead of supporting him, as his willingness to talk out about his wrongdoings will only make it easier for others to do the same.