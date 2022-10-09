Bianca Belair climbs over Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules

In the second of two championship matches booked for Extreme Rules, WWE presented fans with one simple question: who would be the face of RAW? Would it remain Bianca Belair, the uber babyface who represents the company on College GameDay, in Target commercials, and as the face of more than a few charities? Or Bayley, the self-obsessed leader of Damage CTRL, who has been pushing the ladies of WWE around regardless of whether they call RAW or SmackDown home.

Fortunately, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company booked a Ladder Match to decide just that.

Taking the ring in her first-ever Ladder Match, Belair made the most of her in-ring efforts by showcasing her pension for big moves and overwhelming strength, consistently overcoming Bayley’s attempts to bring her down, and besting any attempts the “Role Model” could cook up to climb up the ladder before being noticed. Even Bayley’s attempt to bury Belair under a ladder as she climbed up the opposite side of it – a flawed strategy that made for a compelling visual – proved incapable of keeping a good champ down, as the “EST of WWE” bench pressed the metal off of her chest and began her comeback.

A few missed shots from Bayley, a run-in by Damage CTRL, and a KOD onto a ladder later, Belair was able to make her way up the ladder and secure the belt that has been hers for 190 days and will remain hers for the foreseeable future. With her first Ladder Match now in the rearview, Belair can hang her braid on a 1-0 record and an extended championship reign, even if this certainly won’t be the end of her feud with Damage CTRL.

