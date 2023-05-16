My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Randy Orton is arguably one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Over the last 20 years, The Viper has been one of the faces of the company and has accomplished more than superstars could ever dream of. During his illustrious career, Orton is a former 10-time WWE Champion, 4-time World Heavyweight Champion, 4-time Tag Team Champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner, former Intercontinental and United States Champion, 2013 Money in the Bank winner, and the 10th Grand Slam Champion.

Randy Orton will go down as one of the greatest villains in WWE history, but he is also one of the most beloved superstars ever. From an immature kid to a locker room leader, Orton has left a significant impact on the business and will always be remembered for his contributions that made WWE better than it was before he came around.

As we all know, Orton has been out of action for a year with a severe back injury. There have been numerous reports about the severity of the injury, but his father recently came out and mentioned the possibility that his son could never wrestle again.

“He’s training so we’ll see what happens,” Orton said. “I don’t know if he feels like going back. If he feels like going back or if he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to.”

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T mentioned Randy Orton’s situation and said he should retire. Although he wishes to see him back in the ring one day, he believes he should listen to his doctors.

“It’s not easy to hear a doctor tell you that you got to stop doing something that you love doing,” Booker T said. “You’re gonna say, ‘Man, let me go get a second opinion. I gotta get another.’ It’s one of those types of deals, I tell you if this is the case, man, my heart goes out to Randy. Hopefully, it’s not. Hopefully, we’ll see Randy back inside the squared circle again, but when doctors start talking like that, sometimes you just got to listen. I understand exactly what that doctor is talking about because after the Rumble, I had like a little tingling in my finger, so it just reminded me that problem hadn’t gone away or anything and if I was out there doing this on a regular basis, I could really be putting my life in a bad, bad situation.”

Booker T would continue talking about the dangers of the business and how you will always be hurt. Booker T says he can relate to what Randy Orton is going through because doctors have also advised him not to wrestle again.

“One thing about the business and we talk about it all the time, you’re going to be hurt,” Booker T said. “You’re going to be hurt all the time. It’s just a hurt business. Being injured is something that’s totally different. Obviously, he’s dealing with an injury now because from what I was reading, the doctors are advising Randy Orton to not come back to in-ring competition. I don’t know how true that is, but if it is true, I know what Randy Orton is going through. A doctor advised me, same thing, not to return back to the ring because of neck issues from a full-time perspective.”

Nobody knows what’s next for Randy Orton. It’s sad to hear all these negative updates, but we all hope Orton will return to the ring one day. Hopefully, Orton’s injury isn’t as bad as all these reports say, and it’s all a big swerve. Maybe Orton is getting closer to returning to the ring, and everything will be back to normal sooner than later. No matter what happens, I hope Randy Orton gets healthy and can resume his in-ring career. Take your time, Randy. We’ll be waiting.

