With his run in NXT rapidly wrapping up, Bron Breakker has been earning accolade after accolade as he's been rising up the ranks within the WWE Universe, with seemingly everyone he interacts with having something positive to say about the son of a Steiner.
One such performer? Well, that would be none other than Mike Rallis, the brother of Arizona Cardinal defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and WWE Superstar formerly known as Madcap/Reddick Moss.
Discussing their shared time together as members of the WWE Universe in a special signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions, Moss was asked who runs the ropes faster, himself or Breakker, and noted that, while he technically has the PC record, that doesn't mean he's not a massive fan of Mr. “Meaner Than Evil.”
“They've timed this thing, man. I got the record at the PC. They got laser times. We're not talking hand time. Sean Hayes, he was the head coach at NXT at the time, he was with the XFL and whoever they merged with now, he's the head of all player performance there. He timed it, I hit the ropes faster, and I inspired Bron when I was training with him, coming off of my ACL surgery. He said, ‘I noticed you hit those ropes pretty fast.' I said, ‘Yeah, that's right. That's what I do,'” Riddick Moss said via Fightful.
“Let me just finish up by saying, I sounded kind of bitter and jealous of Bron there. I'm a huge fan of Bron, personally and professionally. I think he is an absolute stud. I just had to put myself over a little bit. Bron gets plenty of attention. But I will say this, too. I love that many people know me from my time in WWE as the guy who ran fast. It's low in the qualities that make a great superstar [laughs], but it was something I really emphasized. So I'm glad that it stuck out. I just wanted to make it clear that I think Bron's a stud. [Tenille Dashwood asked if he has a crush on him] He's a beautiful man.”
Now that he's officially out of the WWE Universe, there's no reason for Moss to protect a performer he may never work with again, so it's safe to assume his appreciated, dare I say, crush on Breakker is genuine.
Baron Corbin wants to take Bron Breakker to WrestleMania 40.
Speaking of Bron Breakker's ever-evolving career within the WWE Universe, one thing he hasn't accomplished yet is appearing at WrestleMania, with his closest comparable coming last April, when he wrestled at Stand & Deliver on the same day as Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
Discussing the prospects of a big debut at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in 2024 in an appearance on The Bump, Baron Corbin noted that he believes the WolfDogs have done enough to prove they are a team of note and, as a result, deserve a chance to test their mettle in the WrestleMania Six-Pack Challenge on RAW and SmackDown.
“We were just talking about [how] on RAW and SmackDown right now, they're having this big thing for tag teams to compete and go to WrestleMania and compete in a [Six-Pack Challenge], and we're going, we're holding the straps in NXT,” Baron Corbin said on Fightful. “We should get a shot at those. That should be something we can get. We can go and we can cut whoever in half that we need to Saturday morning at NXT, and then we can go on to WrestleMania, and I think we can take those titles off of Judgment Day. I think we can handle anybody in the ring. He says best in the world, and that includes all those teams in WWE that are thinking that they're on our level. We got eight weeks in the bank together, and we're already tag champs. That speaks volumes to what we can accomplish.”
Continuing his conversation with Megan Morant and company, Corbin noted that he would love to keep their tag team together moving forward and would even be open to pursuing a main roster Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship if the opportunity presented itself.
“I would love to be RAW and SmackDown tag team champions with this guy. I want to go on, and I want to win Intercontinental, US Title, I want to get in there and compete for a world title again,” Corbin noted. “How cool would it be if two years from now, he's holding the RAW title, I'm holding the SmackDown title, whatever it is, and we're clanging those together on a Saturday night after a big show and drinking some whiskey and having a good time and going, ‘Hey, man, two years ago, we were tag champs. We're world champs now. Let's go.”
Would WWE be down to see Corbin and Breakker bring their unique tag team to the main roster, sporting a dynamic comparable to a pair of frat bros ribbing each other at every turn? Maybe yes, maybe no, but at this stage in his career, you have to give Corbin credit, he really has no reason not to try to get back on the main roster with his buddy and try to find a second life at 39 on SmackDown.