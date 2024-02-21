Melo isn't messing around.

By turning on Trick Williams at the end of his match against Ilja Dragunov at Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes instantly transformed himself into the biggest heel on the NXT brand.

Now granted, it's not like Hayes hasn't been a heel before, as he only turned face after defeating Bron Breakker to become the NXT Champion last year, but still, this is a new version of “Him” unlike anything WWE fans have seen before, a leaner, meaner, more aggressive version that could quite literally do anything after being pushed over the edge.

Taking part in a special promo back at his old barbershop, Hayes unloaded on the NXT Universe before setting out a pair of threats to Trick Willie and the NXT Champion regarding where they stand in his version of WWE developmental.

“Trick, you see where I'm at? This is where it all began. Good memories, great moments, but here I am, all alone, but I ain't lonely. Let's talk about it. I'm here with my pride, knowing my principles stay intact, knowing I didn't need to snake my boy out of his spot. I didn't get too big for my own boots. It's a shame, man, because you played your role so well. I wanted you to experience everything there is to experience about being a top guy. Because you're my boy, I let you walk with me, and this is how you repay me? By trying to be the number one guy in NXT?” Carmelo Hayes declared on NXT.

“Hey, you could have been number five, you could have been number three, hey, because you were my boy, I would have even allowed you to be number two. But you wanted to come for the ‘One-of-One.' And when you come for the ‘One-of-One,' you realize that Melo ain't second to nobody. I let you stand next to me; I let you put Trick before Melo in Trick Melo Gang just to amuse you. The whole time it was just to amuse me that you would think Trick would be ahead of Melo in anything.

“To stay at the top you have to be ruthlessly ambitious. You have to have that killer instinct. You think I'm stupid? You think I didn't see the signs? I knew you were gonna want your shine sooner than later, Trick. I saw you side-eyeing my championship; I felt envy with every accomplishment. I am your biggest competition so I knew sooner or later, unfortunately, I'd have to get you before you got me.

“So Trick, wherever you're at, stay there, because your 15 minutes is up. But back to business, Ilja, wanna see me? Get in line, because if you ain't talking about that NXT Championship, we ain't got nothing to talk about.”

After making a few cameo appearances on SmackDown as a guest babyface fighting against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, some thought Hayes was bound for the main roster in no time, with his next NXT appearances designed to tie up any loose ends on his way out of the door. Instead, it looks like Hayes is gearing up for something big in NXT, with a second reign with the Championship having the potential to go down as an all-time great heel reign at the top of the card.

Ilja Dragunov is willing to wrestle Carmelo Hayes, but there's a catch.

After listening to Carmelo Hayes speak his peace in a pre-tape from the barbershop, Ilja Dragunov had the curiosity to respond to “Him” in a promo of his own, offering to give him a title shot after all… but only if he's willing to agree to his champion's prerogative.

“Carmelo Hayes, every since day one, I saw right through you. The jealousy of your best friend consumed you, and you pointed your finger at me?” Ilja Dragunov asked. “You are the complete opposite of me, you are a coward. Attacking Trick from behind and then doing the same thing to me? Melo, you are the lowest form of life! A rodent emerging under the cover of night. But I have what you seek. So I will see you at Roadblock but under one condition: show up next week and meet me face to face. Melo, come for this championship, because I'm coming for something more important: your soul.”

Oh snap, Dragunov is going for Hayes' soul? Could he “exorcise” the “A-Champ” from NXT and send him up to the heaven of the WWE main roster, be that on RAW or SmackDown? Considering there's nothing NXT fans want to see more than a match between Hayes and Trick Willie, likely at Stand and Deliver, let's hope the “Mad Dragon” isn't successful in this particular undertaking.