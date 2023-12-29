Does Piper Niven have Chelsea Green's back?

In 2023, no one had a more varied tag team than Chelsea Green.

Effectively billed as Chelsea Green +1, she began the year working with Carmella, then Sonya Deville, and then shifted over to Piper Niven, the rare WWE performer who earned a Tag Team Championship without having to win a match to earn it. However, that bizarre reign has come to an end, as Katana Chance and Kayden Carter secured a win and the straps to (hopefully) open up the RAW women's tag team division to be a true place of competition, instead of a belt that gets more television time backstage than in the ring.

Discussing her bizarre time as a WWE Tag Team Champion in an interview with Spencer Love, Green reflected on her very unusual 2023 and revealed whether or not she will continue to work alongside Niven on WWE television now that they are no longer the champs.

“Even before those two, I had Carmella before she got pregnant with Dimitri. That was an experience in itself. It was very much like a little mean girl clique [with] two very aesthetically pleasing characters. Then I went on to Sonya, where we really didn't know how we fit together. We knew we had to make it work, we just didn't know how. I think at the end of the day, that ended up being what bonded us was the fact that, you know, just our history and the fact that we knew we had to make this work, because this is our dream. Then, moving on from that after Sonya was injured, which was so heartbreaking, definitely for her, but also for me. I had grown so close to her, and she was kind of my comfort blanket at work at this new job,” Chelsea Green told Spencer Love via Fightful.

“Then, moving on and not knowing who I was going to be with, when they said I was going to be with Piper. What a lot of people don't know is that I actually lived in Japan with Piper, and we wrestled for STARDOM together. So, we did have a history, we already had a friendship. That was actually, out of the three, probably the easiest one to slip into. However, you know, we are not the same wrestler, we are not the same person. That's something that you have seen day in and day out in the ring [is] us trying to work on. I mean, even in Des Moines, Iowa, like we were not on the same page. We may have lost the titles, but doesn't mean we're not going to get them back. Who knows? Maybe going into this year's Royal Rumble, I now have some backup in Piper that might play into something in there. I don't know, depending on what number we are.”

Will Niven actually come to Green's defense should they be in the ring together in the 2024 Royal Rumble, or would the former opt to play for herself instead of filling the role of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart next to CG's Bret Hart? Based on the loose affiliation between the duo, it's safe to say they probably aren't as bound together as Green might like.

Chelsea Green reveals the origins of her Bret Hart gear.

Elsewhere in her interview with Spencer Love, Chelsea Green discussed her decision to dress as Bret “The Hitman” Hart for her match with Natalya, who, in turn, made fun of her husband Matt Cardona's WWE character Zack Ryder on social media.

“Actually, that's funny you asked that. Originally, I was going – I can't remember what Piper was going to be, but I was hoping Natalya would be Zack Ryder,” Chelsea Green explained via Fightful. “So, I brought Zack Ryder stuff. But, Natalya kind of had some stuff in her bag that I may or may not have stolen for the Hart Foundation. Look, she may have been a little surprised. I also don't know that she expected the full curls on me, and facial hair on Piper. But that's the beauty of this beast, isn't it?”

Wait, so Green and Neidhart were in cahoots? Green actually hooked Neidhart up with Ryder gear, and that door was probably open the other way regarding Hart Foundation gear too? Wow, I guess Kayfabe really is dead, as the boys never would have been allowed to share such pertinent information back in the day, as fans were supposed to believe Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels really hated each other – okay, that's actually true – and that the Undertaker was a legit zombie. Goodness, wasn't old-school wrestling grand?