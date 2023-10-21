Though Rey Mysterio has some pretty legendary feuds and friendships over his three-decade-plus career in the squared circle, the one that stands above the rest belongs to Eddie Guerrero, the do-it-all técnico who passed away in 2005.

From his founding of the LWO to his unique move set that still gets replicated by luchadors to this day, Guerrero was instrumental in bringing the Mexican style of professional wrestling to WWE and remains just as influential as ever, despite having passed away almost 20 years ago.

This influence not just on the sport but on WWE's acceptance of luchadors as performers capable of being main event-caliber performers is a big reason why Mysterio believes he deserves a spot in his WWE Hall of Fame, as he explained to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour show.

“I have to throw Eddie in there because without Eddie, this whole growth of Lucha Libre would probably be different,” Rey Mysterio said via Wrestling News. “You know, even when Mil Mascaras was part of WWE, it was big, but it didn't expand, and I wish it would have. So Eddie kind of just opened the doors for all of us. So I said Hogan, Flair, Eddie, and if I personally have to throw another one, I love the Rock, and I love Stone Cold, but I would throw Kurt Angle in there too.”

On paper, that's a pretty good Mount Rushmore, regardless of whether Dwayne Johnson, Steve Austin, or the “Olympic Hero” fill out that final spot on the proverbial roster.

Discussing Guerrero further, Mysterio noted that, for years, he found it incredibly difficult to visit his fallen friend's grave, as his loss remains fresh nearly two decades later.

“I couldn't do it. It broke my heart that day, but it was very hard for me being at the funeral and seeing him and the burial, and then shortly after that, a day or two after, I had to go on tour and then interact with the fans and see the signs and the Eddy chants. That was very emotional for that period of time. So I just wanted to keep the memory in my heart and my head and remember the good times that we had, but for some reason, 2019 I said, ‘Okay, I think it might be time', and we did it. It was very hard. Very, very hard.”

What would wrestling look like if Guerrero was still alive to this day? Would he have added even more gold to his resume? Stuck it out as a WWE lifer, or transitioned out of in-ring work entirely, as he would be 56 years old at this point? Unfortunately, fans will never know, but his resume and legacy will only continue to grow, making him the sort of legend who will live forever in wrestling history.

Rey Mysterio reflects on the growth of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Transitioning from Eddie Guerrero to his son, Dominik Mysterio – sorry – Rey Mysterio also discussed the development of the North American Champion since debuting in WWE back in 2020 with Ariel Helwani.

“I'm a SmackDown guy, so Mondays I'm home. I'll sit down with my wife and watch RAW together, and we see our son come out, and we see the connection he has with the fans,” Mysterio noted. “It's mind-blowing, and to see his growth week after week after week for the past year and a couple of months since he did the turn, it's unbelievable. I'm in awe every time I see it. When you connect with the fans, whether they love you or hate you, that's what you need, and he's getting it. He understands it. There's an instinct there that he feeds off, and he does what he feels is the right thing to do at that moment, and if it was wrong, and somebody corrects him afterwards, he'll learn. He's like a sponge, and then the next time, he will apply, which I think is cool. Yes. His growth is like, I didn't see this coming so fast.”

After feeling like the ultimate nepo baby during his initial run within the WWE Universe, with his father-son babyface tag team with Rey leaving more than a few fans facepalming due to the disconnect of in-ring ability, Dominik has found himself as one of the most over-heels in the game right now, with fans loving to boo him whenever he attempts to address the audience. Though plenty of his gimmick is still based around being Rey's son, the day will come when he's the lone-Mysterio in WWE, and at this point, it's safe to say he'll be able to stand on his own merits.