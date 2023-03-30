A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

On paper, Cody Rhodes is about as big of a babyface as there comes within the WWE Universe. He gets one of the biggest pops, sells a ton of shirts, and even has a legion of Little Nightmares who want nothing more than to watch him #CompleteTheStory at WrestleMania 39 in a match against Roman Reigns.

But hey, just because Rhodes plays a good guy on television doesn’t mean he’s all “ say your prayers and take your vitamins” when the red light turns out. No, according to the man himself in an interview with the Dan LeBatard Show, he actually likes less people than he dislikes backstage, and that almost led to a fight with one of his biggest in-ring rivals.

“I almost would say that I like less people than I dislike in terms of the backstage setting,” Rhodes said via Fightful. “The competition that exists in wrestling, you see that suspension of disbelief on-screen, but backstage it is very real in terms of the competition, who is going to be on top. For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania? This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn’t garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I’ve ever had to backstage turning into a fistfight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn’t happen. Him and I absolutely can’t stand one another, I’d probably try and rip his eyes out.”

Whoa, a backstage brawl, a “Brawl Out,” if you will? Now that would have been news. Unfortunately, Rhodes and Rollins didn’t actually come to blows, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had a Rocky 5 moment in the back with a disgruntled superstar, as he noted too in his Dan LeBatard Show interview.

“I’ve had one backstage skirmish,” Rhodes said. “I’m not going to name the guy. The good thing is, I won. When I came back, this is early in my career, he was wearing one of my vests. I have these special leather vests that I wore as part of my entrance. He was wearing it and kind of mocking me at the talent-viewing position. As I went walking towards him, I thought I was going to headbutt him, but a headbutt seems pretty violent these days. I thought, ‘why don’t I just grapple him?’ I have a good folkstyle Greco background. I got an over-under and swept him to the floor. Then I took my jacket, and I looked like a complete jerk in front of everybody because he was probably just having a good time and it was probably funny. Only one fight backstage, and I won that fight.”

Alright, so a leather vest, you say? Well, that’s probably the black and white leather vest Rhodes wore in WWE during his Intercontinental Championship reign, signifying that this fight is as much as a decade ago. Still, it is interesting to learn that Rhodes has a little fight in him, even if said fight probably isn’t too historically relevant.

Cody Rhodes details his “never-ending” WWE Peacock documentary.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show to help promote WrestleMania 39, Rhodes discussed having a camera crew follow him around since making his return to WWE for an as-of-yet-unnamed WWE documentary for Peacock and how, unfortunately, he’s developed an adversarial relationship with the crew.

“I have what I’d say kind of adversarial relationship with this crew that’s on the other side of your camera,” Rhodes said. “Peacock has been shooting a documentary on me is that I kind of dub the documentary that has no ending. They just keep filming, keep shooting. So the Royal Rumble would have been great. Hey, I won the Royal Rumble, I came back after I had torn my pec, punched the ticket to WrestleMania, the biggest WrestleMania of all time, in the main event, finally. Perfect. That’s it. Now, they’re still here. I know these guys well to the point where we don’t like each other anymore. We’re at that point in the relationship. Loved each other. Now we’re at the point more like, ‘Ah, there’s Matt. Uh, here we go.’ Hopefully, by the end, we’ll like each other again. But yeah, the documentary with no ending. So maybe this could be it, though. Rich-Cody three, call it.”

The good news? A Cody Rhodes documentary is coming to Peacock at some point in the future. The bad news? Rhodes absolutely hates the filming process. Welp, you know what they say in the entertainment industry; sometimes you have to suffer for your art.