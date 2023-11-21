After spending 16 years as a member of the WWE Universe, Nikki Garcia feels disappointed by how the promotion has treated her post-Bellas.

When Barmageddon announced that it was returning for season two following the exit of The Bellas from WWE, fans wondered how the USA Network show would handle a new, Nikki Garcia world, including what name they would call her by, how much of her past would be acknowledged, and if she was even allowed to talk about her former employer.

Fortunately for Garcia, Barmageddon has been cool with her new name being honored and her role on the show remaining pretty much the same as the season prior. However, one thing that has changed fairly considerably has been the promotion for the show on WWE, which leads into the show on Monday nights. After celebrating that one of its Legends – with a capital L – was hosting the show last year, Garcia's name has been omitted from WWE commentary and even largely from the commercials that air on RAW and NXT.

Discussing this slight, which was notable enough for NBC Chicago to ask about during a media hit, Garcia noted her disappointment in the situation, suggesting that WWE basically threw her away the second she wasn't on the payroll.

“It's sad. Like, there's obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything, it's disappointing. I worked there for 16 years, and I helped pave the way for them. Not only that they've always been family to me, and no matter what, walking away, for me, it wasn't malicious. I'm at a point in my life. I wanted to do things without hearing the word ‘no,' and it was just strictly business. Maybe there were some personal things that had happened over the years that also pushed me towards that, but I think more than anything, it's disappointing because I don't see it happen with the men,” Nikki Garcia told NBC Chicago via Fightful.

“For some reason with the women who are outspoken and we've seen this with the women in the past, they just want to ban us. I think it's sad because we all look at it as family and so, ‘Okay, they don't want to say my name, that's fine. Barmageddon got a shout-out, and so did Blake Shelton, so that makes me happy. So many people at WWE will always be family to me, and I communicate with so many of them. The WWE Universe will always be family to me, as well as my Bella Army. So I'm just so appreciative for all of you and all of us that can still have the memories.”

Would it be hard for WWE to say “featuring WWE alum Nikki Bella” or something similar that is HR-approved but doesn't acknowledge her new name? Sure thing, Brian Danielson gets mentioned on WWE TV every now and then under his old moniker, as has Edge and other performers who are going strong in AEW or elsewhere. Still, maybe the decision for the Bellas to dip really did hurt the promotion, as they were a big part of their E! roster of outside-the-ring offerings.

Nikki Garcia wishes her generation had more opportunities in WWE.

Elsewhere on her Barmageddon promotional tour, this time talking with WESH's Belal Jaber, Nikki Bella was asked about her time in the WWE Universe as part of the Divas Division, a collection of performers who straddled a very interesting line between two very different generations of female Superstars.

While Bella is proud of everything she and her sister accomplished – even though they criminally never won the tag team titles since they didn't yet exist – she just wishes they had more opportunities to shine.

“I wished we had the opportunity of what women have now. I wish we could have the Hell In A Cell Matches. It wasn't us that didn't want that, and the company just threw that on us because that makes the company look better. It's just blame the women that it was them why we didn't have it. They didn't want women to have that then. They didn't want women to overshadow the men,” Nikki Garcia said via SE Scoops.

“I do feel like now because all those women also brought a very entertainment side and a sparkle that made women so rare and what made Divas rare worldwide, and I think that's why we are finally being recognized for that.

“We were trained to like, ‘Hey, when your music hits and you walk out that Gorilla, how do you make the world stop and watch you?' So you had really cool entrances, and then we showcased that in the ring because Vince was so big on be athletic, but also I want to see smile when you get hit or like be girly. That was stuff we had to do, and we were trained, but it made us unique, and it made us an era that is missed.”

Do fans actually want to see a Divas revival in professional wrestling? No, probably not wholesale, but there have been individual performers who have embraced that ethos, from Tiffany Stratton to Mariah May, and beyond, and their juxtaposition alongside performers like, say, Masha Slamovich, who would never be considered for a spot in that era of WWE has made for some interesting angles and very fun matches. If the Bellas Garcia's return to the ring in the future, that's something they will likely experience too.