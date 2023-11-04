After punching his ticket to Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre's ready to "Freakin" win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre has been a member of the WWE Universe, at least this go around, since 2017, when he parlayed a revolutionary run on the indies into an impressive run through NXT and a return to the main roster at the Royal Rumble 2019.

Since making his fateful return in 2019, McIntyre has won hundreds of matches, the 2020 Royal Rumble, and three titles, the RAW Tag Team Championship with Dolph Ziggler, and the WWE Championship twice, first in March of 2020 at WrestleMania 36, and again in a No Count Out, No Disqualification match on RAW in November of 2020, 22 days after losing the belt to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell.

And yet, in the humble opinion of McIntyre, both of his title runs sit on his records with an asterisk next to them, because they came without any fans in attendance.

Fortunately for McIntyre, he has a chance to right these proverbial slights at Crown Jewel, where he can become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion with a win over Seth Rollins just over a year after coming up short versus Roman Reigns in front of his home crowd at Clash at the Castle. Based on his comments on TNT Sports, it sure sounds like McIntyre is ready to ruin both Rollins and Becky Lynch's day in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel very bad that I'm going to bring some more misery to the Rollins/Lynch household, but it's all good. You know they've had success thus far, they're doing just fine, be just fine in the future. But yeah, the old one-two punch is going to suck for them,” Drew McIntyre told TNT Sports via Fightful.

“Myself and Seth, you know, we always make sure we play the best performance possible on such a big stage like we have for the World Title at Crown Jewel. To ensure the RAW title is the one that's talked about after this event, we're going to give everybody a banger they'll be talking about for a while. This is the moment where Drew McIntyre finally raises a ‘frickin' world title in front of fans, that's the ‘frickin' they'll be talking about. I can't say the other word that I love so much. I'm Scottish.”

Is this the show where McIntyre finally goes over? Will his new “me first” attitude prove a competitive advantage against someone like Rollins, who has a whole family to fight for? Or will Rollins find his way to go over once more, even if he has to deal with Damian Priest a few seconds later? Fans will find out soon enough.

Drew McIntyre wants to see “Broken Dreams” come back, too.

Taking some time to discuss professional wrestling in the leadup to Crown Jewel for WWE on TikTok, Drew McIntyre was asked if he plans to bring back his former theme song, “Broken Dreams,” and provided fans with a very interesting answer indeed.

“I see the Broken Dreams comments. I love it myself. I reference it all the time. We had it at Clash at the Castle in the UK, and they seemed to know all the words. So, when it comes back, everybody better know the words. I will push for it, and it will be there at some point,” Drew McIntyre said on TikTok via Fightful.

“The first time I used it was the first night I heard it. I remember, I was given a song previously that I didn't love. I don't know where I got the balls to say, ‘I don't love this song,' but they changed it and came up with a new one. I remember standing by Vince [Vince McMahon] during the day as I heard it for the first time, and he said, ‘Congratulations.' I was shown the graphics; it was like a horror movie for the intro, and then it kicked in, and I walked out. After watching the entrance after the show that night, I thought, ‘This is pretty freaking cool. I've finally arrived.' I finally felt like a WWE Superstar.”

Say what you will about McIntyre's chances at Crown Jewel, about his new persona, and his desire to reframe his own personal narrative due to the circumstances surrounding title reigns during the pandemic, but one thing is for certain: Babyface, heel, or something in between, McIntyre is a better WWE Superstar with “Broken Dreams” as his theme song, and if WWE really wants to put him over at Crown Jewel, they'd be wise to start off his match with Seth “Freakin” Rollins with that song walking him down to the ring, as it truly does signify someone who has “arrived.”