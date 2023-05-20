A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

JBL has been a lot of things over his professional wrestling career; he’s been an acolyte, he’s been a WWE champion, he’s chased immigrants at the border telling them to leave the United States, and he even had a short-lived friendship with Baron Corbin, which thankfully came to an end before it could become too insufferable.

But there’s another side of JBL that isn’t as widely known to WWE fans but has been discussed for years, his pension for bullying other members of the locker room.

Sitting down for an interview on The Hannibal TV, former ECW ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis discussed how, after JBL went particularly hard after Joey Styles in the locker room, the former WWE announcer clocked the APA member in the face and tarnished his legacy.

“I love Joey. Joey is one of my most consistent holiday cards. I get one from Joey still to this day. Joey was one of the most prepared people I’ve ever seen. He did so much research coming in, he’d have other people do research. He’d spend time talking to the talent. I always admired Joey’s ability to want to do everything he could to contribute to the storytelling of the athletes,” DeAngelis said via TJR Wrestling.

“We all know that Bradshaw bullied everybody. So everybody had a Bradshaw story. So the fact that he got his comeuppance, people couldn’t wait to share the story. And I don’t know if it had so much to do with Joey as it did the fact that Bradshaw no longer could operate with the same mystique.

“I mean he still tried, but the mystique was gone, the idea of ‘He’s the bully. He’s the locker room enforcer,’ not so much. And I was happy for Joey because he got him off his back.”

Now for fans out of the know, JBL has a bit of a reputation for being a WWE bully, with multiple stories online attempting to compile all of the various rumors and reports into one comprehensive piece. Though he’s no longer a regular in the WWE locker room, it looks like that reputation has proceeded his career, especially for other talents who had to live through it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Miz details the bullying he received from JBL in the WWE locker room.

Discussing the bullying he experienced early in his career for a WWE documentary, The Miz explained why he was forced to dress in the hallway and in public bathrooms for months after he maybe ate a piece of chicken over another man’s bag.

“One day I was eating a piece of chicken in the locker room,” The Miz said via Sports Rush. “Someone comes in and goes, ‘Dude, you’re eating over my bag.’ And his bag was right there. I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’ He goes, ‘Dude, you just got stuff all over my bag.’

I go [shakes head]… I still don’t think I got stuff on his bag, but I was [saying], ‘I’m sorry, I apologize.’ Another person walked in, ‘Oh, you got stuff on his bag? How could you do that? Unbelievable.’ And I thought they were joking.”

“It was almost like I was taking the chicken and just throwing it in the locker room and just smearing it all over the place and all over the stuff. That’s what I felt like, and I’m appalled. ‘I am so sorry, I did not mean to do it. I’m just trying to do the right thing here.’ And he goes, ‘You are not allowed to dress in our locker room. I think you should just stay out of the locker room.”

Now, because The Miz didn’t explicitly mention who the antagonist in this particular story was, the jury is still out on who actually kicked the young Superstar out of the locker room, with JBL and Chris Benoit often tabbed as the most likely candidates. Still, regardless of which Superstar attempted to use their status as a veteran to give the young Miz a hard time – Booker T has explicitly stated it was JBL – it’s pretty crazy to read a first-hand account about how a performer like Miz, one of the few Double Grandslam Champions in WWE history, almost saw his career extinguished before it could even begin because an old-head was jealous of how he got into the industry. Still, for fans now who see the likes of Bad Bunny and Logan Paul killing it on the regular, it’s hard to imagine JBL pulling off that behavior in the back, let alone imagine their ability to look at the former champ the same way again.