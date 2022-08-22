WWE drops Jeff Jarrett from Senior Vice President of Live Events role

The last weekend in July was a busy one for Jeff Jarrett. The WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events was booked to serve as the special guest referee for the match between the Street Profits and the Usos at SummerSlam – a role that really didn’t add much to the match – and then followed it up shortly thereafter with a spot in Ric Flair’s Last Match, where he and Jay Lethal wrestled against Andrade El Idolo and the show’s namesake performer in the main event.

Was Jarrett given the blessing of WWE to take part in this match, considering he was technically hired by the company for an administrative role and wasn’t a contracted in-ring talent? Or did Jarrett go into business for himself even if it rubbed his employer the wrong way?

While that answer isn’t presently known, and likely won’t be until Jarrett or someone within the company talk on the matter, fans could at least make a pretty good inference into how the world’s largest wrestling company felt about the matter, as “Double J” has agreed to depart his job as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events role after a few short months on the job according to PWInsider. Though no official blame was attributed to either side, no official reason for his firing was attributed, and neither side had a comment to be made on the matter, it’s hard not to wonder if Jarrett’s decision to work with his old buddy one day after his big in-ring return at SummerSlam.

Oh well, if there’s one constant in wrestling, it’s Jeff Jarrett; see you down the line, Cowboy.