Baron Corbin has been a lot of things within the WWE Universe; he’s been a “buma**” he’s been a king, he’s been happy, he’s been sad, he’s been friends with JBL, and, at times, he’s been a “Lone Wolf,” the gimmick that quite may still be his most endearing to fans of all ages.

Sitting down for an interview with Catch Club, Corbin worked through his history within the WWE Universe from a character perspective and even provided the fan at home with a little hint about his professional wrestling future.

“Lone Wolf, that was my attitude. Rock and roll, I rode a motorcycle, I’m tattooed, I live that lifestyle. That was a very natural role for me,” Corbin said via Fightful. “Then, stepping into the ‘Constable’ role, it was a big-time change. I had to go from a guy who’s known for just being athletic and wrestling, and I had to really master the promo. I had to open Raw with a six-minute monologue by myself. That’s hard to do. I had to really learn that, so I loved the ‘Constable’ phase because it got me extremely comfortable with a microphone in front of the audience to convey emotion, to convey whatever story I’m trying to tell to these people, and put that emotion behind it.

“I love the King Corbin gimmick; I thought that was just so fun. That was the first time I really felt like okay, ‘I’m putting on an outfit and becoming a character.’ I had the crown, I had the big coat, and the way I carried myself.”

Corbin then turned his attention to the future, suggesting that, while he’s probably the best as “The Lone Wolf,” he would like to fold in everything he’s learned to become a more well-rounded character.

“I would love to get back to that grittiness of ‘The Lone Wolf,’ but makes a little bit of everything in it. ‘The Lone Wolf was a little one-dimensional. It didn’t have all that mentions that I think you need to be a John Cena or a Roman Reigns,” said Corbin. “Roman Reigns can take you from him being just a big bully to you can see the frustration or the sadness or when he feels like the table is crumbling. He can take you through all those emotions; I think that’s what you need to have a successful character. So when I’ve gotten these different characters through the time, they’ve all been very different. It’s been the tough guy badass if you will, then it was the ‘rule-follower.’ Nose up, ‘I’m better than everybody’ with Constable. Then ‘The King,’ it was the power. It was the grace. It was all things. Then sad Corbin was full of different emotions that people got to experience, and then into Happy Corbin. So like, I’ve given everybody every emotion now. Let’s combine them all, put them into one thing, and make some magic.”

Will the day eventually come when Corbin is a featured performer in WWE once more? Potentially so, but first, he needs to go toe-to-toe with the newest member of the SmackDown roster, Cameron Grimes.

Baron Corbin’s next match could define his future in WWE.

After failing to be taken in the televised or digital editions of the 2023 WWE draft, Corbin finds himself at a crossroads in his career, with no clear home on either RAW or SmackDown. Fortunately, he doesn’t find himself without a match, as, after discussing his status as a member of the WWE roster with Adam Pearce, he “lucked” – if you want to call it that – into a match with none other than Cameron Grimes, the final pick in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Now, for fans out of the know, or who only recently started watching NXT, Grimes was one of the true standout performers of the previous era of the developmental brand, with the 30-year-old North Carolina native appearing in 142 matches as a member of NXT, winning the North American Championship once, and even entering into a fantastic feud with LA Knight and Tedd DeBiase for the Million Dollar Championship. Though he’s been off TV for all of 2023, working some Main Event matches before the Draft, this is the perfect opportunity to reintroduce Mr. #ToTheMoon to the WWE Universe.

If Corbin wins this match, it could signify another boon in his WWE career, but if he comes up short, the former “Lone Wolf” may find himself in another down period of his career; forced to live in production trucks and eat canned spaghetti off the floor once more.