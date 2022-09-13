‘I almost dropped my food’: Top Dolla thought CM Punk was WWE bound

While Top Dolla is a member of the WWE Universe and flies from show to show to entertain thousands of fans across the country, when Monday nights roll around, he’s a lot like many of The Fed – he gets dinner, takes a seat on his couch, and eagerly anticipates what Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company have in store.

And like many fans, when NBC decided to put together a commercial discussing the enigmatic nature of Aaron Rodgers ahead of his Green Bay Packers Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chicago Bears that was scored by the In Living Color song “Cult of Personality,” Dolla’s eyes shoot up to the screen expecting to see CM Punk appear on the screen and run down the RAW ramp to address the WWE Universe.

“Bro I went to the kitchen right before the commercial break and heard “Cult of Personality” and almost dropped my d*mn food running back into the living room,” Dolla tweeted. “That commercial play too much (on) WWE’s RAW.”



Based on the comments on Dolla’s tweet, it’s clear he isn’t the only one who had a similar reaction.

In professional wrestling, a theme song can be a blessing and a curse, especially when it’s a pre-existing song not explicitly written for the performer. On one hand, it can elevate a performer’s presentation to an incredible degree, really putting the bow on top of a perfectly crafted character, but then again, it can also forever link a wrestler to that particular song, which can make for unusual situations, as Top Dolla and scores of other fans learned on Monday night.

