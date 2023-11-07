Is WWE interested in signing NJPW/Stardom standout Giulia? Yes, but according to Dave Meltzer, it's far more complex than it initially seemed.

When news trickled around the online professional wrestling community that not only was WWE interested in signing Stardom/NJPW star Giulia to a contract but was actually planning on hosting her at the Performance Center for one reason or another, it turned heads.

Sure, Giulia isn't what you would call a household by pretty much any standard, as she's only wrestled two matches in America at this stage of her professional wrestling career, but at 29, the Italian/Japanese Superstar has already won seven championships and has serious “next big thing” potential. Stealing her away from Stardom, New Japan, and potentially even AEW would not only serve as a quality get for the promotion but could have the potential to be even better if she can develop the right gimmick.

And yet, if WWE does want to add Giulia to its talent portfolio, it looks like they will have to wait, as, according to Dave Meltzer, her contract with Stardom runs through March of 2024.

“So this is the Giulia story. She's under contract until March. So up until March, nothing's happening. Mike Johnson (of PWInsider) was correct in reporting that there's interest, but there's been interest in her since 2019. It is a story now because there's more interest in her now, but she's not going anywhere until March, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio via WrestleTalk.

“The part about her going to the Performance Center, I've had people deny that. We'll find out, but I was told that her schedule is booked for the rest of the year. She is coming to the United States in January for the show in San Jose, but she's under contract and, unless Bushiroad gives the okay and I don't know why they would, she wouldn't really be allowed to do a WWE tryout right now.

“I asked at WWE and they also told me the same thing, they told me that was not happening but they're very interested in her.

“Nothing's a given that she's going. She ain't going anywhere until March, and she does have a verbal commitment afterwards. But it's only a verbal commitment. And that's for Japan, so we'll have to see.

“The idea that like, ‘Oh my god, she's going to WWE', it's so premature to say that. But, could it happen in March? Absolutely it could happen in March, yes.”

Would it still be cool to see Gulia make it stateside for a brand new adventure in NXT or even AEW? Yes, while she may not be the best female wrestler on the planet, that honor likely still belongs to Syuri, she is a fast riser with an awesome look, great offense, and the sort of charisma that can overcome a language barrier. Whether or not it happens, however, could come down to more than just fantasy booking, as WWE has already lost out on one potential signee and may have to fight for a performer like Giulia too.

Sarray signs with an American promotion that isn't WWE.

With Kairi Sane officially back in WWE after an incredible compelling run in NJPW/Stardom, returning to help IYO SKY out in her championship match against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel after Bayley came up short, fans have been wondering if WWE could look to add even more Joshi wrestlers to a potential stable of female Superstars, with Asuka likely on the fold for a spot too.

Well, one wrestler who will not be rejoining WWE, at least not for the time being, is Sareee, aka NXT's Sarray, as she has reportedly signed with upstart promotion American promotion Sukeban, where she will join the Cherry Bomb Girls faction, as announced by the company in an official press release.

Sukeban, a Japanese female wrestling league, today announced that it has signed Sareee to a multi-year contract, with the world-class performer set to debut at Sukeban’s second event, which will take place next month in Miami. Sareee today announced that she has chosen to join her longtime friends in Sukeban’s Cherry Bomb Girls stable. Joining Sukeban’s roster marks the return to the United States for Sareee, a former WWE performer who is widely regarded as one of the most talented and underutilized pro-wrestlers in the world. Sareee epitomizes the spirit of All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling, serving as a link to the glory days of Joshi pro-wrestling.

While it would have been cool to see WWE bring back Sarray and give her the sort of push IYO SKY has received during her run on the main roster, sometimes performers have to do what's best for them. If signing with an upstart promotion focused on Joshi style in America fits that bill, why not give it a try?